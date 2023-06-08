OneTrust Launches New Data Discovery Connectors, Now Supports Over 200 Data Sources

Coverage extends across on-premises and cloud, unstructured and structured sources to discover, classify, and inventory data wherever it resides

ATLANTA, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, announces new data source connectors for OneTrust Data Discovery, bringing the total number of out-of-the-box connectors to over 200. This allows organizations to scan, classify, inventory, and remediate data from virtually any data source.

"Data is created at unprecedented rates, and that data often extends across dozens of data stores in the enterprise," said Blake Brannon, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at OneTrust. "Your data security posture only goes as far as your solutions can reach, and companies need to ensure their discovery efforts don't leave any data behind, especially sensitive and personal data. OneTrust continues to deliver the connectors organizations need to discover, classify, and catalog data in virtually any system to gain visibility and minimize data risk."

Data Discovery connects to hundreds of different data sources to scan, classify, and catalog data. Whether data resides on-premises or in the cloud, is structured or unstructured, is in data lakes, data warehouses, or SaaS applications, OneTrust covers virtually any data store across the entire data ecosystem, including:

Big data: Amazon Redshift, Databricks, Google BigQuery, Snowflake, Teradata

SaaS applications: Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, Slack, Workday, Zendesk

Structured databases: Microsoft SQL, MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SAP Hana

Unstructured file shares: Amazon S3, Box, Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft SharePoint, SMB

OneTrust also enables organizations to build their own connectors to address bespoke, legacy, and homegrown data stores through drag-and-drop JDBC drivers and a low-code SDK.

OneTrust Data Discovery provides the foundation of visibility and control for any data, privacy, or security team. With AI-powered data classification, built-in regulatory intelligence, and automated policy enforcement, Data Discovery delivers the capabilities enterprises need to automate data security and governance. Coupled with category-defining consent, preference, and privacy management, OneTrust Data Discovery enables modern businesses to ensure responsible use of data throughout the entire data lifecycle.

Attend OneTrust Data Discovery Day: June 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm EDT

Join OneTrust for a two-hour program designed to help privacy, IT, and security teams understand their data, achieve risk reduction goals, and build confidence that sensitive data in the organization is known and protected. Speakers will discuss the importance of data visibility in any trust, privacy, or security program and how to achieve it. The webinar will also explore how data contributes to privacy and security risk, and how the new generation of leaders will gain efficiency by bringing them together.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the trust intelligence cloud platform organizations use to transform trust from an abstract concept into a measurable competitive advantage. Organizations globally use OneTrust to enable the responsible use of data while protecting the privacy rights of individuals, implement and report on their cyber security program, make their social impact goals a reality, and create a speak up culture of trust. Over 14,000 customers use OneTrust's technology, including half of the Global 2,000. OneTrust currently ranks #24 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of top private cloud companies in the world and employs over 2,000 people in regions across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

