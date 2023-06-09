NELSON ALBAREDA RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS HALL OF FAME AWARD FROM MIAMI DADE COLLEGE

CEO of Loud And Live was honored for his outstanding achievements in the Entertainment field

MIAMI, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live, was inducted into Miami Dade College's Hall of Fame on Friday, June 2 at the Loew's Hotel in Coral Gables, FL. MDC's annual Hall of Fame ceremony honors its alumni who are civic and business leaders in Miami-Dade County and across the country. The esteemed awards gala also serves as a fund raiser to support student scholarships.

"It is an honor to welcome a new group of extraordinary alumni making an impact in our community," said MDC President Madeline Pumariega. "Through their professional and personal accomplishments, they truly exemplify what it means to 'Be MDC,' while helping to support the growth and development of future MDC trailblazers."

Since 2003, more than 400 MDC alumni have been inducted from various industries, including banking, architecture, journalism, philanthropy, and entertainment. Albareda received his award in the entertainment sector.

"I am humbled and honored to be recognized and inducted into this year's Miami Dade College Alumni Hall of Fame among outstanding individuals, who like me, have excelled and strived in our professional career, while supporting the education of our future generations," said Albareda.

To be sure, Albareda's exceptional impact as a prosperous business executive and civic trailblazer has been felt, not only in Miami, but also around the globe. A Cuban-American GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® Award winning producer, Albareda has notched more than 25 years as a world player in a diverse range of businesses spanning media, live entertainment, marketing, content, sports and real estate. Loud And Live, which Albareda founded in 2017, consistently ranks in the top 15 on the Top Global Promoters charts published by industry bibles Billboard and Pollstar.

As CEO of Loud And Live, Albareda has been routinely hailed by Billboard as one of the most influential figures in entertainment as evidenced by his annual recognition on Billboard's Top 100 Entertainment Executives and Billboard's Top 40 Latin Power Players lists. He also is frequently asked to speak at prominent industry events, including confabs sponsored by International Live Music Conference (ILMC), Billboard, Variety and Latin Recording Academy.

Aside from his formidable feats and honors as a front-rank business titan, Albareda has a long history of serving his community. In 2010, he was appointed by the US Congress to serve as a Commissioner on the Federal Commission to provide a report to President Obama on the creation of the National Museum of the American Latino in Washington DC. He also currently serves as a Director on the US Cuba Democracy PAC, a Cuban- American group that advocates democracy in Cuba.

