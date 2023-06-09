SWAPA Announces Cancellation of 24-Hour Picket

DALLAS, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel the 24-hour picket that was previously set for June 15 due to the passing of Captain Richard Jenkins. Jenkins was a member of Southwest's negotiating team and SWAPA offers our prayers and condolences to his family and fellow team members at this time.

About SWAPA

Located in Dallas, Texas, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) is a non-profit employee organization representing the more than 10,000 pilots of Southwest Airlines. SWAPA works to provide a secure and rewarding career for Southwest pilots and their families through negotiating contracts, defending contractual rights, and actively promoting professionalism and safety. For more information on the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, visit www.swapa.org.

