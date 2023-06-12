DOVE AND BELOVED CHILDREN'S YOUTUBE SERIES, "GRACIE'S CORNER" CELEBRATE THE BEAUTY OF NATURAL HAIR AND CROWN MOVEMENT WITH NEW SHORT, "GRACIE'S CROWN"

The Short Will Kick-off a Series of Celebratory Initiatives Leading up to National CROWN Day on July 3, 2023

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dove announced a strategic alliance with "Gracie's Corner," a beloved children's YouTube series, to celebrate the beauty of natural hair and help educate families about the CROWN movement and need to Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. In this special new short titled "Gracie's CROWN," premiering on the "Gracie's Corner" YouTube channel on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 8:00am EST, Gracie explains the importance of loving your hair and the CROWN Act to her audience and their parents. This short will kick-off a series of celebratory events and initiatives leading up to National CROWN Day on July 3, 2023, a nationwide celebration of Black Hair Independence Day.

"Gracie's Corner" is a popular YouTube animated sing-along series featuring an adolescent Black girl named Gracie, singing and dancing to catchy tunes on topics ranging from the ABCs to loving one's hair. The series was created by Gracie, aka Graceyn Hollingsworth, and her parents Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth and Dr. Arlene Hollingsworth, in hopes of creating a space for Black children to be seen on and off the screen. Graceyn's mother, Dr. Arlene Hollingsworth utilizes her psychology background to formulate strategies that aid in the development and education of children who watch the show. "Gracie's Corner" has surpassed 2 million YouTube subscribers, and viral moments from the brand include songs centered around loving one's natural hair , celebrating Black history , and respecting others . Featuring sounds and music from the Black Diaspora, "Gracie's Corner" YouTube channel has been viewed more than 1.2 billion times, which equates to a watch time of more than 111 million hours.

"'Gracie's Corner' is an incredible platform for empowering our young children, and we are delighted to work with Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth, Dr. Arlene Hollingsworth, and their daughter Graceyn, to help young children of all ages celebrate their beautiful crowns," said Esi Eggleston Bracey, President & CEO Unilever Personal Care North America. "Together, "Gracie's Corner" and Dove are on a mission to drive positive change and inspire a new generation of advocates for equality and representation as part of the ongoing CROWN movement."

In honor of the upcoming short "Gracie's CROWN," there will be a special customizable Instagram filter where parents are able to capture their children and themselves with a celebratory "Gracie's Corner" background. Parents are invited to participate in the #GraciesCROWNChallenge by using the filter to tell their children how beautiful their crowns are or ask their children why they love their hair. The official Gracie's Corner CROWN filter can be accessed by searching Gracie's CROWN Filter under effects on Instagram.

"'Gracie's Corner' is built on the foundation of representation and inclusion. We are thrilled to be a part of the work Dove and the CROWN Coalition are doing to speak out against hair discrimination that continues to be a constant conversation across the country," said Graceyn's father, Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth. "'Gracie's Corner' is an extension of the conversations we have in our home to pour into our children daily to love the versatility of their hair, rich skin tone and being proud to be Black. We hope the "Gracie's Corner" and Dove collaboration sparks conversation and encourages parents to take action by signing the CROWN Act petition," said Graceyn's mother, Dr. Arlene Hollingsworth.

Since 2018, the CROWN Act and laws inspired by the CROWN Act have passed in 22 states and multiple municipalities, impacting over 30 million Black lives . The CROWN Act movement recognizes that natural hair is a core aspect of Black culture and should be celebrated rather than stigmatized.

Join Dove and "Gracie's Corner" in taking action to #PassTheCROWN and help end race-based hair discrimination by signing the official CROWN Act petition at Dove.com/CROWN.

About Gracie's Corner

The brand ideology is simple, to provide quality, educational content for children from diverse backgrounds while curating songs and videos that make you want to dance. Originated in 2020, and more than 80 videos later, Gracie's Corner is a safe haven for children of color. The series teaches children nursery rhymes, counting, letter recognition, phonics, Black history, as well as coping skills. To date, Gracie's Corner has been nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award. The Hollingsworth family is based in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.graciescornertv.com.

About The CROWN Coalition

The CROWN Coalition was co-founded by Dove, along with a team of Black women, including Esi Eggleston Bracey (President & CEO of Unilever Personal Care, North America), Adjoa B. Asamoah (CEO of ABA Consulting), Orlena Nwokah Blanchard (CEO of Seven Elements) and Kelli Richardson Lawson (CEO of House of JOY).

The CROWN Act and laws inspired by the CROWN Act have passed in 22 states and multiple municipalities since 2019: California, New York, New Jersey (2019); Virginia, Colorado, Washington, Maryland (2020); Connecticut, Delaware, New Mexico*, Nebraska*, Nevada, Oregon*, Illinois*(2021); Maine, Tennessee*, Louisiana*, Alaska*, Massachusetts (2022); and Minnesota, Arkansas, and Texas (2023); impacting over 30 million Black lives. A CROWN-inspired Executive Order is in place in Arizona (2023). For more information on the CROWN Coalition, and Dove research studies on hair discrimination, visit www.thecrownact.com.

*Legislation inspired by the CROWN Act

