Robo & Kala Launches its 'Graduation Season' Campaign to Empower College Students

The laptop maker and winner of 2023 Red Dot Awards for revolutionary design, is targeting young generation with special offer for college students.

DUBLIN, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo & Kala, the cutting-edge global technology brand and revolutionary pioneer in the computer and laptop industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of their exciting "Graduation Season" campaign. In celebration of graduation season, college students can now seize the opportunity to acquire the Robo & Kala 2-in-1 laptop exclusively at Robo & Kala official store:

The Robo & Kala 2-in-1 laptop, represents the ultimate fusion of laptop performance and tablet flexibility, providing students with a seamless solution for all their academic needs with a surprising price of just $799.99 during its limited-time "Graduation Season" campaign. Designed to revolutionize and enhance the learning experience, this cutting-edge mobile computing device offers unparalleled portability, productivity, and state-of-the-art design. From work to homework assignments, note-taking, drawing, photography, and entertainment, this laptop is the perfect companion for students seeking ultimate versatility in their daily lives.

Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 processor, the world's first ARM architecture 5-nanometer Windows PC computing platform, Robo & Kala 2-in-1 laptop delivers exceptional performance, ensuring that students can tackle any task with ease. With an incredible battery life of up to 20 hours and ultra portability in a remarkably thin profile of only 7.3mm and a lightweight body weighing just 690g, this device is designed to keep up with the demands of the busiest students. Featuring an ultra-clear upscale AMOLED touch screen, a magnetic dual-mode keyboard with Bluetooth + Pogo pin connectivity, and a 4096 level pressure sensitive stylus, this product is an avant-garde and intelligent mobile computing device that is a perfect companion for working and studying.

Robo & Kala 2-in-1 laptop has received widespread recognition and support over 30 countries and regions. The users have praised the device for its exquisite design, fast performance, extra-long battery life, delicate display screen, and smooth stylus. These positive reviews have bolstered the team's confidence in their product, reaffirming their commitment to delivering first-class portable mobile intelligent computing devices to more consumers worldwide. In response to the needs of over 2 billion Windows users globally, especially young individuals, Robo & Kala 2-in-1 laptop is poised to be a top choice for consumers seeking an avant-garde and excellent computing experience.

About Robo & Kala

Robo & Kala, a cutting edge global technology brand and revolutionary pioneer in the computer and laptop industry, founded in December 2020. The brand name represents the integration of human and machine in the internet of everything era, breaking from tradition to pursue continuous innovation.

Robo & Kala is committed to providing consumers with innovative high-tech products and an exceptional brand experience. By deeply understanding of customer needs, the brand developed new products and solutions with the latest technologies and concepts, aiming to create value for customers. Robo & Kala focuses on developing a series of consumer-oriented products based on the ARM architecture energy-efficient computer system, 5G communication technology, and integrate computing power of CLOUD and AI. For more information, please visit https://www.robo-kala.com/

