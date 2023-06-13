Carbone Fine Food Appoints Terry Bigham As Chief Sales Officer

Bigham brings new market expertise and customer relationships with plans to drive growth for the brand

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Carbone Fine Food, announces the appointment of experienced sales executive Terry Bigham as the brand's Chief Sales Officer. With over twenty-five years of experience, Bigham brings an exceptional track record in driving sales growth and fostering strong customer relationships to the Carbone Fine Food team.

Carbone Fine Food (PRNewswire)

In his new role as Chief Sales Officer, Bigham will spearhead strategic sales initiatives, expand market presence, and drive revenue growth for the Carbone Fine Food brand. Prior to this, Bigham served as Executive Vice President of Sales for Cholula Food Company® which grew to be over $100 million dollar revenue business during his tenure before the company's sale to McCormick for $800 million dollars. He also served as Head of Sales for Tate's Bake Shop®, where he led US and international retail & E-commerce teams, and championed new business models before selling to Mondalez® for $530 million dollars - another significant acquisition within the CPG industry. Bigham's deep understanding of consumer trends and his ability to build strong partnerships will be invaluable in driving Carbone Fine Food toward further success.

"We are delighted to welcome Terry Bigham to our team as the Chief Sales Officer," said Eric Skae, CEO of Carbone Fine Food. "Terry's exceptional sales acumen and industry knowledge will be instrumental in elevating our strategies and driving growth for the brand."

As the fastest-growing center store brand, Carbone Fine Food is now sold in more than 12,000 nationwide retailers in just two years post-launch. The premium sauce core flavor offerings of Marinara, Tomato Basil, Arrabbiata, and Roasted Garlic are available with forthcoming additions to the brand's portfolio.

"I am honored to be joining Carbone Fine Food, a company renowned for its commitment to high-quality ingredients and innovation," says Bigham. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented sales team and building upon their accomplishments. Together, we will deliver exceptional results and elevate Carbone Fine Foods to new heights."

For more information, visit https://carbonefinefood.com/ or follow on Instagram and TikTok at @carbonefinefood .

About Carbone Fine Food:

Carbone Fine Food sauces feature the same fresh, quality ingredients found in the brand's iconic restaurants, including the world's best-tasting tomatoes, grown in volcanic ash and handpicked in Italy. Using a traditional technique, the sauces are slow-cooked in small batches. Chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi oversee the entire sauce process from start to finish, from choosing the farms that the ingredients are sourced from to testing hundreds of batches to ensure that the quality of the jarred sauce is second to none.

