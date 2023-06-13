CSC ServiceWorks Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSC ServiceWorks, Inc. ("CSC"), a leading consumer services platform company delivering tech-enabled laundry & air services, recently announced changes to their Executive Leadership Team.

CSC's board of directors has appointed Rod Castellanos as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 2023. This comes from a growing confidence in demonstrated results, and a recognition that fresh perspectives improve outcomes. Castellanos has served as Co-CEO and member of the board since November and has held several roles with the company since 2017, including Chief Operating Officer (COO).

"I am honored to lead CSC into our next era of growth as a leading consumer services platform company," said Castellanos. "As an industry leader, you must be obsessed with delivering great experiences for millions of customers who rely on your services each day. I promise that we will put customer needs at the center of everything we do."

CSC ServiceWorks is also pleased to announce that Andrew Cloninger has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. In this position, Cloninger will report directly to Castellanos and will be responsible for ensuring operational excellence across the company through CSC's One Operating Model initiative.

"Quality creates value for our customers and our company," said Cloninger. "Our 'One Operating Model' philosophy ensures consistency and reliability. As COO, I will lead the organization with a renewed commitment to driving operational excellence which directly translates to improved service and customer success."

Cloninger has been with CSC for more than 22 years holding previous roles including Vice President of Sales, Senior Vice President of the Southeast Region, and most recently, Senior Vice President of Field Operations where he led cross functional teams responsible for regional operations, operational excellence, and asset protection. Cloninger holds a bachelor's degree from Appalachian State University and a Master of Business Administration from Queens University of Charlotte.

CSC has also promoted Eric Rasmussen to Chief Sales Officer. In this role, Rasmussen will lead CSC's commercial, customer service and marketing teams. "I am eager to expand our platform and find new ways to service our muti-family housing and convenience store consumers," Rasmussen said. "We have established strategic partnerships and technologies that unlock services like wash and fold laundry and consumer product offerings that move us beyond the laundry room and air service station."

Rasmussen brings more than 20 years of success leading and empowering high performing sales teams at industry-leading service organizations including AmeriPride Uniform Services and Waste Management. Rasmussen joined CSC in 2018 and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales. Rasmussen holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of San Diego.

Sal Niola will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer, a position he has held since 2022, leading CSC's financial strategy, accounting, treasury, and corporate financial reporting. "These leaders have responded to financial headwinds and improved our free cash flow through novel approaches to the business. I look forward to the additional value we drive for our stakeholders this new fiscal year," said Niola.

Niola has over 20 years of financial and accounting experience including Assistant Controller for Arrow Electronics and various leadership roles with KPMG, a global accounting and professional services firm. Niola is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and earned his master's degree in Accounting from Hofstra University.

Finally, Mike Catanzaro has been promoted to Chief People Officer (CPO). Catanzaro will report directly to Castellanos to ensure that CSC's human systems deliver company results.

"At CSC, our purpose is less time on ordinary, more time for extraordinary," Catanzaro said. "This philosophy drives how we treat our customers and our team members. I am confident that we will create a culture where great team member experiences translate to outstanding customer experiences."

Catanzaro joined CSC in 2017 and most recently held the role of Senior Vice President of HR & Talent Management, leading employee relations, performance, change management, and leadership development. Prior to joining CSC, Catanzaro led global teams responsible for multiple HR functions at Fortune 500 companies including Celanese, Flowserve, and Arrow Electronics. Catanzaro holds bachelor's degrees in Psychology and Economics from the University of Rochester and received his MBA at Dowling College.

"Our portfolio reaches more than 100 million consumers per year," said Castellanos. "Our leadership and front-line teams are re-energized to innovate and provide best-in-class service and new amenities to our clients and consumers through people and technology."

About CSC ServiceWorks:

CSC is the leading consumer services platform company throughout the United States, Canada and Europe that delivers technology-enabled laundry services in the multifamily, academic, and hospitality markets and tire inflation services in the convenience store and gas station space. We work to make life easier by providing seamless experiences and world-class service to millions of consumers, property managers, and owners every day. Our engaged team members continue to innovate and lead our industry as we find new ways to deliver value to our customers and the communities we serve.

For more information about CSC ServiceWorks, visit www.cscsw.com.

