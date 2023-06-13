Hoag Earns National Accreditation for Bariatric Surgery Weight Loss Program

Recognized for advancing safe, high-quality care for weight-loss surgery patients

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag announced today that the Bariatric Surgery Weight Loss Program within its Digestive Health Institute has earned accreditation as a Comprehensive Center from the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP).

(PRNewsfoto/Hoag Memorial Hospital...) (PRNewswire)

A joint program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), the MBSAQIP sets national standards for bariatric surgery centers with a goal of advancing safe, high-quality care for weight-loss surgery patients.

"We are honored to receive recognition for Hoag's dedication to meeting the needs of metabolic and bariatric surgery patients by providing multidisciplinary, high-quality, patient-centered care," said Adrian Dobrowolsky, M.D., director of Hoag's Bariatric Surgery Weight Loss Program. "Our team offers a whole-person approach to weight loss to ensure each patient has the optimal support to embrace their new lifestyle."

Established in 2021, the Bariatric Surgery Weight Loss Program at Hoag takes a holistic approach to the disease of obesity, with a multidisciplinary team providing a full spectrum of bariatric care including guidance on nutrition and exercise as well as psychological support.

To be accredited as a Comprehensive Center, a bariatric surgery program must undergo an independent, voluntary and rigorous peer evaluation in accordance with nationally recognized bariatric surgical standards. This accreditation not only promotes uniform benchmarks, it supports continuous quality improvement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates about 93 million adults in the United States are affected by obesity and that number continues to increase. Bariatric surgery has proven to be effective in the reduction of comorbid conditions related to obesity, such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, among other health risks. Working together, the ACS and the ASMBS have developed accreditation standards for metabolic and bariatric surgery to assist patients with obesity in identifying centers that provide optimal patient care.

More than 30 years of clinical data have demonstrated the significant health benefits of bariatric surgery for appropriate patients, including its reversal of multiple diseases and conditions. Last fall, after three decades without significant changes, leading surgical groups overhauled the weight loss surgery guidelines to enable more people to have surgery before their conditions worsen.

"Many patients are unsure if surgery is the right option for them. We work with individuals, conducting a personalized consultation with each patient to thoroughly discuss their condition and options and determine together the best next step in their weight-loss journey," said Katherine Blevins, M.D., Ph.D., a fellowship-trained Hoag bariatric surgeon skilled in the most advanced, minimally invasive laparoscopic and robotic techniques.

For more information about the Bariatric Surgery Weight Loss Program within Hoag's Digestive Health Institute or to make an appointment, visit hoag.org/weightloss or call 949-764-8065.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 15 urgent care facilities, 10 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, spine, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hoag