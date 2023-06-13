JND receives patent approvals for LayerCake and MachOne software analytics and document review technologies

Patents pave the way for two applications developed in-house to streamline eDiscovery process by improving ranking and search workflows for faster review of legal documents

SEATTLE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration, the U.S. leader in legal management and administration services, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued two new patents, No. 11,468,006 (the '006 patent) and No. 11,636,088 (the '088 patent), for its LayerCake™ and MachOne™ applications, respectively. The patents extend the capabilities of JND's RelativityOne environment to deliver superior efficiencies and mitigate risk in the eDiscovery analytics and document review processes.

The '006 patent, titled "Systems and Methods to Facilitate Prioritization of Documents in Electronic Discovery," is directed to the JND-developed analytics technology LayerCake, which uses search results from a suite of tools for Relativity (a leading eDiscovery platform) to amplify users' ability to locate relevant legal documents and accelerate review. As users submit results from various queries and analytics tools, LayerCake assigns a priority ranking to promote key documents for urgent review while demoting non-responsive documents. Document priority rankings adjust automatically based on the overlap between results.

The '088 patent, titled "Systems and Methods to Facilitate Rapid Data Entry for Document Review," is directed to MachOne, a user-developed application designed to streamline the document review process. MachOne is the first and only inline coding application for RelativityOne. Optimized to accelerate data entry and large-scale document review projects, MachOne offers increased speed, greater visibility and workflow flexibility to the reviewer.

"JND prioritizes innovation, and we aim to provide our clients with the best solutions available on the market," said Jennifer Keough, Co-founder and CEO of JND. "The two issued patents demonstrate JND's continued ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions with uncompromising client focus while creating value for a range of users. Beyond simply speeding up the document review process, these patented technologies reduce review costs and the risk of exposing unauthorized sensitive information."

Headquartered in Seattle, JND continues to solidify its status as the industry leader in end-to-end eDiscovery solutions. Its eDiscovery service line supports corporations, law firms and government agencies in deploying the best solutions and technology to meet their goals using RelativityOne, the market's leading cloud-based technology solution. JND is one of only nine companies worldwide to achieve RelativityOne Gold Partner status.

Earlier this year, JND was named Best Managed eDiscovery and Litigation Support Provider by the National Law Journal and one of the nation's Best End-to-End eDiscovery Providers in the publication's annual reader survey.

About JND

JND Legal Administration, a Sedgwick company, is the nation's foremost legal services management and settlement administration solutions provider in the U.S. Founded by industry veterans Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola and David Isaac, the company serves plaintiff and defendant law firms, global corporations and U.S. government entities across five main service lines and has offices in Seattle, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and New York. For more information, see JNDLA.com.

