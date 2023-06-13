University of Kansas launches new online bachelor's in operations management

This new online bachelor's program prepares graduates with the skills to succeed in leadership roles across a variety of career sectors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations grow, they are constantly on the lookout for well-educated professionals to manage teams and oversee operations. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in all management occupations is projected to grow 8% by 2031 with financial management, social services management, and health services management projected to grow 17%, 12%, and 28%, respectively. To meet this growing need for well-trained leaders across industries, locally and nationwide, the KU School of Professional Studies is launching a new online bachelor's degree in operations management, with the first classes being offered in fall 2023.

KU's online Bachelor of Applied Science in Operations Management prepares students to develop, improve, and manage the processes used to produce and transport products and services. Designed with transfer and degree-completion students in mind, the operations management bachelor's program focuses on preparing students with professional and workforce ready skills to ensure employment immediately following completion of the program.

"With this new online bachelor's in operations management, we're providing students with the foundational management skills necessary to become successful business leaders," said Stuart Day, dean of the KU Edwards Campus and School of Professional Studies. "We're confident students will build a valuable knowledge base and practical skill set."

The operations management bachelor's program is offered in a hybrid format so all of the operations management core classes can be completed 100% online while additional degree requirements may be online or in-person at the Edwards Campus. Graduates find themselves in management positions across a variety of industries, and can earn jobs as project managers, operations specialists, business analysts, human resource managers, construction managers, and more.

