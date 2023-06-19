Volaris Selects Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines to Power an Additional 64 Airbus A321neo Aircraft

PARIS, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PARIS AIR SHOW -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, and Volaris announced today that the airline has selected GTF engines to power an additional 64 A321neo aircraft. Pratt & Whitney will also provide Volaris with engine maintenance through an EngineWise® Maintenance long-term agreement. This brings Volaris' total commitment to 217 GTF-powered purchased and leased aircraft including the airline's previous selection of GTF engines for 153 A320neo family aircraft.

Rick Deurloo, left, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney and Enrique Beltranena, founder and CEO of Volaris sign a deal for GTF engines to power an additional 64 A321neo aircraft.

"The additional GTF-powered A321neo aircraft will drive our growth while being mindful of our environmental footprint," said Enrique Beltranena, chief executive officer at Volaris. "This engine-and-aircraft combination means we'll be able to fly even more passengers, farther – with some of the lowest costs, fuel consumption and emissions per seat in the Americas."

Volaris is a low-cost carrier headquartered in Mexico City and an affiliate of Indigo Partners. It was the first airline in North America to fly the A320neo and currently operates 70 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft and 53 V2500®-powered A320ceo family aircraft. GTF engines have saved the airline an estimated 60 million gallons (200 million liters) of fuel, close to 600 thousand metric tons of carbon emissions and more than a million kilograms of NOx emissions.

"As a leading low-cost carrier with a strong focus on sustainability, Volaris knows how important low fuel consumption and emissions are to their business model and environmental leadership," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "Volaris' selection of the GTF engine for this follow-on order is a testament to the value the engine is already delivering today, and we look forward to powering the airline's expansion in the years to come."

About Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines

The GTF engine, featuring Collins Aerospace nacelle and engine accessories, offers the greatest fuel efficiency and lowest greenhouse gas emissions for the Airbus A320neo family. GTF-powered aircraft reduce fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions by 16% to 20%, NOx emissions up to 50% and noise footprint up to 75%.* Certified for operation on 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and successfully tested on 100% SAF, GTF engines are ready to enable further reductions in carbon footprint, which will help the industry meet its goal of net zero emissions by 2050. The engine's revolutionary geared fan architecture is the foundation for even more efficient and sustainable propulsion technologies in the decades ahead, with advancements like the Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage™ engine and beyond. Learn more at pwgtf.com.

*Reductions vs. prior-generation aircraft, based on 75 dB noise contour and ICAO CAEP/6 emissions regulations.

About Volaris

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 241 and its fleet from 4 to 123 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for fourteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft enginesand auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. Effective July 1, the company will complete its realignment into three customer-focused business units — Collins Aerospace, Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

