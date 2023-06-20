Premier Remote Worker Program in the U.S. Opens Applications for the Nation's Newest National Park

Premier Remote Worker Program in the U.S. Opens Applications for the Nation's Newest National Park

Ascend West Virginia maintains 98% retention rate in first two years

CHARLESTON, W.Va., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend West Virginia, the nation's premier talent attraction and retention program, today announced its addition of the New River Gorge community to the program. Founded by West Virginia native Brad D. Smith and his wife Alys, Ascend WV will welcome a new group of adventurers to the state's New River-Greenbrier Valley region, home to the country's newest national park, offering them more than $20,000 in incentives—and a path to making "Almost Heaven" home. New River Gorge joins a lineup of other communities that have welcomed nearly 300 new West Virginians while maintaining a 98% retention rate.

New River Gorge Bridge (PRNewswire)

"Opening a new regional community is another great milestone for this program," said Brad. D. Smith, Co-Founder of the Wing 2 Wing Foundation and President of Marshall University. "We have established four thriving locations, all of which continue to welcome new talent to our home among the hills, and the applications haven't stopped pouring in since Ascend WV launched. We are excited to welcome this talented group of Ascenders as they join our growing family of new West Virginians who have found their next home in the Mountain State. It's incredible to see the momentum continue to grow around this program and our great state."

Beginning today, applications are being accepted for the New River Gorge community, in addition to the other four communities previously announced. The area is known for the nation's newest national park, world class outdoor recreation, untouched natural beauty, rich history and small town charm. This community, on the rim of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, makes a perfect home base for adventures in the nearby park.

"Community, purpose and the outdoors are the three core principles of this program," said Co-Founder of the Wing 2 Wing Foundation Alys Smith. The Ascenders who have already made the move to West Virginia are truly planting their roots here and making a difference. We could not be more thrilled to open up West Virginia to more remote workers and look forward to welcoming them to our state's renowned New River Gorge area."

Leading remote worker program offers $12,000 cash and year of free outdoor recreation

The Ascend WV program was made possible by a $25 million gift to West Virginia University's Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative from former Intuit executive chairman and current Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and his wife, Alys. Together with Governor Justice and his departments of Tourism and Economic Development, the collective team developed the only program in the country that focuses on outdoor recreation opportunities for talent attraction and retention.

"I have long believed that when we look beyond our state's challenges, we can find opportunities to ignite our economy, develop world-class recreational infrastructure and expand outdoor educational programs," WVU President Gordon Gee said. "The Ascend West Virginia program enables us to advance our state's assets, rather than dwelling on our obstacles. And through this program, we are embracing innovation and engaging with those whose eyes are cast to the future."

To help participants experience West Virginia's extraordinary landscapes, roaring rivers, and vibrant small towns, the program includes these incentives:

Cash: $12,000 cash relocation incentive, paid in installments over a 2-year period.

Free Outdoor Recreation: One year of free outdoor recreation valued at more than $2,500 . The package encourages a healthy work-life balance filled with hiking, ATV riding, ziplining, rafting, rock climbing, golfing, skiing, and more.

Free coworking space: Remote workers will have modern facilities to stay connected and access to more than $1,200 in free outdoor gear rentals.

Professional advancement: The ability to earn remote work certifications through West Virginia University and access to the John Chambers College of Business and Economics entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Outdoor & Social Programming- opportunity to participate in curated outdoor recreation excursions and social activities.

The program will welcome more than 1,000 remote workers to the state over the next six years.

Applications now open for all five program areas

Beginning today, Ascend West Virginia is accepting applications for New River Gorge, Greater Elkins, Morgantown Area, Eastern Panhandle and Greenbrier Valley.

"The growth of this program is a testament to the increased interest and positive buzz around West Virginia," said Chelsea Ruby, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism. "The residents of our mountain towns are some of the most warm and welcoming people you'll find anywhere in the nation–– they're eagerly awaiting these new folks to move in. We encourage remote workers across the nation to find the vibrant community that fits their needs and apply for a chance to join the fun and talented Ascend members who have already made West Virginia home."

The Ascend WV program spans four regions of the state, each of which offer a unique setting to appeal to remote workers:

Greenbrier Valley: Laid-back living along the idyllic Greenbrier River–and home to 203 mountain bike trails, 2,325 climbing routes, 138 paddling runs, and a booming arts scene.

Morgantown Area : Lively college town brimming with culture, innovation and plenty of space to roam–boasting 94 paddling runs, nearly 200 mountain bike trails, and 1,400 climbing routes.

Eastern Panhandle: Historic small towns with great proximity to the nation's capital–197 mountain bike trails, 1684 climbing routes, 90 paddling runs coupled with an elevated, bustling arts and culture, new development and hearty adventure along the Appalachian Trail.

Greater Elkins: Small town charm, music, and outdoor recreation meet here and provide a place to escape the hustle and bustle. Discover 176 mountain bike trails, 626 climbing routes, 123 paddling runs, WV's highest mountains, world-class fishing, the Monongahela National Forest and more.

New River Gorge: A community that's loved by avid nature enthusiasts and new explorers alike, the New River Gorge area is a perfect place to plant roots––with 142 mountain bike trails, 1693 climbing routes and 111 paddling runs on the New and Gauley Rivers. This booming area was rated one of the coolest small towns in America because of its array of local restaurants, scenic surrounding mountains and recreational activities.

Ascend WV by the numbers

Since its launch in April of 2021, Ascend West Virginia has seen great success. A few quick facts:

33,000+ Applications received

Applications received from 50 states and 104 countries

Less than 1% acceptance rate

272 New West Virginia residents, including family members of program participants

Participants hail from 34 states and two countries

Average salary of program participant is $105,664

Current retention rate is 98%

Click here to learn more and begin your ascent. To view photos and access the media kit, click here .

Media Contacts:

Lauren Hough

Public Relations Manager, West Virginia Department of Tourism

Lauren.Hough@wv.gov

Grace Devine

PR Senior Account Executive, BVK

grace.devine@bvk.com

Ascend West Virginia (PRNewsfoto/West Virginia Tourism Office) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE West Virginia Department of Tourism