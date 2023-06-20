Remedy Center Emerges as Tri-State's Premier Supplier of Legal Mushroom Products

EVANSVILLE, Ind., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Center, an award winning chain of six cannabis dispensaries in the tri-state area, is proud to announce its expanded product offerings as the leading supplier of legal mushroom products. With an unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, trustworthy, and compliant substances, Remedy Center is revolutionizing the market by offering a diverse range of legal mushroom products to its valued customers.

Award-winning dispensary chain now provides legal mushroom products in various forms!

The introduction of mushroom products has opened new avenues for holistic wellness, alternative therapies, and exploratory experiences. Remedy Center recognizes the growing demand and has carefully curated an extensive selection of legal mushroom products, including the highly esteemed Amanita muscaria mushrooms in the form of gummies, chocolate bars, drinks, and even vapes. All products are sold in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations of Indiana and Kentucky.

Under the guidance of experienced professionals and experts in the field, Remedy Center diligently sources and ensures the quality and purity of its mushroom products. Every product undergoes rigorous testing and adheres to the highest standards, providing customers with peace of mind and a remarkable user experience.

"Our goal at Remedy Center has always been to provide our customers with reputable and innovative products that they feel they can find great benefits from," said Brice Bennett, Co-Founder at Remedy Center. "We're really excited to expand our product line and become the premier supplier of legal mushroom products in the tri-state area. Our customers can trust that Remedy Center will deliver the highest quality mushroom products just like it always has, and always will with hemp products."

In addition to offering a wide range of legal mushroom products, Remedy Center is committed to providing exceptional customer service. Their knowledgeable staff members are equipped with comprehensive product information and are dedicated to guiding and educating customers to ensure a personalized and informed purchasing experience.

Whether seeking holistic wellness, therapeutic benefits, or simply exploring the realms of consciousness, Remedy Center is poised to meet the evolving needs of customers in the tri-state area and beyond. With their expanded selection of legal mushroom products, Remedy Center continues to pave the way in the industry, offering a trusted and reliable destination for those looking to explore the potential of legal mushroom consumption.

For more information about Remedy Center and their extensive range of hemp & mushroom products, please visit Remedy Center Cannabis & Smoke Shop | Indiana Cannabis Shop .

About Remedy Center:

Remedy Center is a leading cannabis dispensary located in the tri-state area, specializing in providing high-quality cannabis and now legal mushroom products. With a commitment to exceptional products, customer service, and community education, Remedy Center aims to be a trusted and innovative resource for individuals seeking safe and reliable substances for their wellness and exploratory needs.

