Canopy Growth to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on June 22, 2023

SMITHS FALLS, ON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023, and file the Company's comprehensive annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, after markets close on June 22, 2023.

Following the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein, CEO and Judy Hong, CFO on June 22, at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast will be available at:

https://app.webinar.net/0aNQ3wXleEd

Replay Information

A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on July 22, 2023 at: https://app.webinar.net/0aNQ3wXleEd

Contact Details:

Media Contact

Laura Nadeau

Manager, Communications

Laura.Nadeau@canopygrowth.com

Investor Contact

Tyler Burns

Director, Investor Relations

Tyler.Burns@canopygrowth.com

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a leading North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Our CPG portfolio features sugar-free sports hydration brand BioSteel, targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to acquire Acreage Holdings, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands, a leading cannabis edible brand in North America, and Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond our world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.

