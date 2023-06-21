It Gets Better Announces $625,000 in Grants to U.S. and Canada Schools for Projects to Support LGBTQ+ Identity

50 States, 50 Grants, 5000 Voices program, supported by American Eagle and Aerie, will fund efforts to uplift and empower LGBTQ+ students at 71 schools across the U.S. and Canada

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It Gets Better , the world's largest storytelling effort to uplift LGBTQ+ youth, today announced the 2023 grantees for its 50 States, 50 Grants, 5000 Voices program, an initiative to fund projects that support and uplift LGBTQ+ identity in schools across the U.S. and Canada. The effort, which is now in its second year, will provide grants of up to $10,000 to 71 U.S. and Canada public or charter schools , for a total of $625,000 in grants. 50 States, 50 Grants, 5000 Voices has been developed with generous support from American Eagle, Aerie and their customers.

It's more important than ever that LGBTQ+ students feel welcomed, accepted and able to be their full selves at school.

The grants will fund a wide spectrum of projects based on the specific needs and priorities of each individual school. Winning projects include plans to build a Pride Garden at a school with a majority LGBTQ+ student body in Birmingham, Alabama, reviving the gender-sexuality alliance (GSA) at a school in Richardson, Texas, and creating a Queer Student Union to host events about queer history and Pride at a school in Columbus, Ohio.

"Amid ongoing efforts to silence or stigmatize discussion about LGBTQ+ identity in the classroom, it's more important than ever to ensure that LGBTQ+ students feel that they are welcomed, accepted and able to be their full selves at school," said Brian Wenke, Executive Director of the It Gets Better Project. "Through the 50 States, 50 Grants, 5000 Voices program, we are giving students, teachers and administrators the resources they have determined they need to help make their schools more LGBTQ+ inclusive and supportive. We're so excited to watch these projects flourish and see the ways that schools and entire communities will benefit from these efforts to celebrate and empower their LGBTQ+ students."

For the first time, It Gets Better is also providing grants to schools in Canada, where the program is known as It Gets Better - Youth Grants. Grants will be awarded to 15 schools in nine of the 10 Canadian provinces and in the Yukon territory.

"At AEO, we support the It Gets Better Project because of their passion for creating a world where LGBTQ+ youth feel respected and empowered to embrace their individuality at school and in their communities," said Jennifer Foyle, President - Executive Creative Director, AE and Aerie. "Our brands and company are rooted in inclusivity, authenticity and celebrating self-expression. We are proud to help amplify the unique voices of LGBTQ+ youth through our support of the 50 States. 50 Grants. 5000 Voices program."

Since the beginning of their partnership in 2017, AEO has generated more than $3.8 million for the It Gets Better Project. In 2019, AEO became the It Gets Better Project's first Legacy Partner, signifying lifetime contributions of $1 million or more. This year, AEO is again supporting the It Gets Better Project through a company donation during Pride Month and through the return of the in store pin pad promotion, allowing customers to directly donate to the organization.

Over the last year, projects from the inaugural round of 50 States, 50 Grants, 5000 Voices grantees have been rolled out and implemented. Some of the most noteworthy and successful efforts include a school in Texas organizing a regional Queer Youth Conference; a school in Hawaii helping parents understand the importance of advocating for LGBTQ+students by centering Native Hawaiian knowledge and education around māhū (third gender) identity; a Colorado school remodeling single-gender restrooms into gender-neutral ones; and a school in North Carolina creating an art therapy program for LGBTQ+ students.

For more information on 50 States, 50 Grants, 5000 Voices, and to sign up for notifications about the opening of the 2023-24 grant cycle, visit 50states50grants.com . For more on It Gets Better, visit itgetsbetter.org . To arrange interviews with grantees or It Gets Better leaders, contact itgetsbetter@ssmandl.com .

About It Gets Better

The It Gets Better Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that strives to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. Created in 2010 as the result of one of the most successful viral video campaigns in YouTube's history, the It Gets Better Project provides critical support and hope to LGBTQ+ youth around the world by leveraging the power of media to reach millions of people each year. The project has expanded its origins in storytelling and media to include educational resources through It Gets Better EDU and reaches 19 countries outside of the U.S. through It Gets Better Global.

The project has garnered support from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with numerous celebrities, including Kelly Clarkson, Gabrielle Union, Chris and Scott Evans, Jojo Siwa, Zachary Quinto, Mj Rodriguez, Hayley Kiyoko, and Gigi Gorgeous. More than 750,000 people have taken the It Gets Better pledge to share messages of hope and speak up against intolerance. Please visit www.itgetsbetter.org for more information, and join the conversation on all social platforms @itgetsbetter.

