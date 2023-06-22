AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS' RICH WEISS RECEIVES TOP 50 EXECUTIVE ALLY AWARD

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Century Investments® Multi-Asset Strategies Chief Investment Officer Rich Weiss was recognized by LGBT Great as one of its Top 50 Executive Allies. LGBT Great is an LGBTQ+ membership community for the financial services industry and annually recognizes and celebrates leaders for their allyship towards under-represented communities in financial services.

Rich Weiss, Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset Strategies, American Century Investments (PRNewswire)

"Rich is a strong figure within our firm," said Victor Zhang, chief investment officer. "His willingness to speak up for those who are under-represented and spearhead efforts to educate and initiate change exemplifies his commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where all employees feel valued."

Weiss, who has been with the firm since 2010, is an executive sponsor of the Pride business resource group (BRG), which represents members of the LGBTQ+ community and their colleagues, family members and friends and fosters an inclusive environment to ensure LGBTQ+ employees feel safe, welcome and valued in the workplace. As an executive sponsor of the Pride BRG, Weiss has encouraged companywide conversations about the importance of allyship and how to become a more active ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I am honored to be recognized as a top executive ally by LGBT Great," said Weiss. "Everyone deserves to feel valued in the workplace and strong allies help us create an environment where employees can be their authentic selves. Business resource groups, like Pride, create a space for people to learn and grow as allies through important conversations. I am proud to be an ally for the LGBTQ+ community and grateful to be part of an organization that acknowledges the importance of strong allyship."

Weiss joined American Century Investments in 2010 as the Multi-Asset Strategies chief investment officer. He oversees the team that manages the firm's multi-asset strategies, including One Choice® (Target Risk and Target Date) Portfolios, Strategic Allocation and investments offered in the Learning Quest® 529 Education Savings Program. Weiss is also a member of the American Century Investments Asset Allocation Committee, which is responsible for establishing investment policy and reviewing investment decisions for all the firm's multi-asset products. He is a trusted voice in the media and has been featured on CNBC, Bloomberg Television, Fox Business and Bloomberg Radio.

American Century Investments Employee Experience Consultant Kristin Overman was also recognized by LGBT Great earlier this year. She was awarded the LGBT Great 1000 Role Model award, which spotlights 1000 LGBTQ+ and supportive allies working within the financial services industry. Overman joined American Century Investments in 1991 and is an active member of the Pride BRG.

About LGBT Great

Founded in 2018, LGBT Great is the LGBT+ membership community for the financial services industry. They develop valuable insights, visibility and outreach initiatives and empower people and organizations to thrive. The LGBT Great global member platform connects our global members and provides a safe space for LGBT+ people and their allies to network and learn.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Santa Clara, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.87 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

