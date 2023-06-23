Esteemed Dermatologist Dr. Janine Hopkins Recognized as a NewBeauty Top Doctor

Setting the standard in dermatology and unveiling radiant skin.

MONROE, La., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty is thrilled to announce that board-certified dermatologist Janine Hopkins, MD will be returning for another year as a NewBeauty Top Doctor. Dr. Hopkins has been a key opinion leader in cosmetic dermatology for more than 20 years and has gained international recognition for her contributions to the field. She is an esteemed speaker and educator at the forefront of innovation, offering her patients cutting-edge treatments and even developing her own medical device, the Curacator, in 2019.

NewBeauty is the authority on beauty and the trusted resource for the most affluent and influential beauty consumer. The only magazine dedicated 100% to beauty with more than 5x the beauty edit of any other magazine, NewBeauty dives deep to provide valuable information, founded in research and vetted by experts, empowering women to make better beauty decisions. (PRNewsfoto/NewBeauty) (PRNewswire)

With her extensive knowledge and experience, she has delivered enlightening talks on the latest advancements in dermatology to audiences worldwide. Dr. Hopkins has been invited to share her expertise and research findings on prestigious platforms, earning her recognition as a thought leader in the field.

NewBeauty has stood as the expert in beauty for nearly two decades, providing readers with accurate information from board-certified aesthetic experts. With its comprehensive coverage of the latest advancements in cosmetic treatments and procedures, NewBeauty is a leading resource for anyone seeking expert advice on their beauty journey.

We are honored to have Dr. Hopkins as a NewBeauty Top Doctor and look forward to continuing to work with her to provide our readers with the most up-to-date and accurate information in the field of cosmetic dermatology.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:

As the beauty authority, NewBeauty magazine advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

For more information on NewBeauty, visit newbeauty.com.

Contact Information:

info@newbeauty.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NewBeauty