Hagerty Raises $105 Million in Capital from Strategic Investors

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced that the company is raising $105 million in capital from existing strategic investors including State Farm, Markel Group and the Hagerty family.

This capital raise is comprised of $80 million of convertible preferred equity, which closed on June 23rd, 2023, as well as a $25 million commitment of long-term debt financing for Hagerty Reinsurance Limited. The funds will help support the company's profitable growth initiatives focused on serving the car enthusiast community. This includes evolving the company's risk appetite and core product to augment its offerings to current members and reach new members who represent 33 million enthusiast vehicles in the United States which is expected to drive meaningful written premium and operating profit growth over the coming years. The capital will also allow Hagerty to make ongoing technology investments that should drive operating efficiencies while improving customer facing interactions.

State Farm's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Tipsord said, "We are pleased to continue to grow our investment in Hagerty and help support their strategic business objectives as we prepare for the upcoming launch of our commercial relationship."

Markel Group's Chief Executive Officer Tom Gayner added, "Hagerty is an important partner for our insurance business, and we are excited to see them further expand their insurance offerings by finding new and innovative ways to serve automotive enthusiasts."

Hagerty's Chief Executive Officer McKeel Hagerty concluded, "We have been working diligently over the last six months to deliver improved profitability and margin expansion, while making the investments necessary to sustain our growth trajectory for many years to come. We believe that the additional capital positions us well during uncertain economic times to execute against our significant growth opportunities."

