Brian Jones Named as Xenith Solutions COO Further Strengthening Xenith's Commitment to M&A

RESTON, Va., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenith Solutions today announced Brian Jones will be joining Xenith as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective June 22, 2023.

Prior to joining Xenith, Brian was the Chief Operating Officer of FON Federal, spearheading the formation of all operational and finance activities. He oversaw buy-side Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) deals and was involved in the sourcing, underwriting, and management of strategic partnerships.

Additionally, Brian's professional experiences will benefit Xenith Solutions moving forward include:

Brian was a Senior Vice President of Business Development at EnTrust Global where he worked closely with Limited Partners across all elements of the fundraising process and led multiple product launches and the distribution of alternative funds and strategies, working closely with a large investor base from high-net-worth clients to corporate and public pensions.

Brian was an Associate Director at ViON Corporation, a leading government technology XaaS company based in Herndon, VA , where he was involved in initiatives to expand the company's footprint both organically and inorganically.

Brian served as an Intelligence Officer in the United States Marine Corps. Over multiple deployments in Afghanistan , he created and initiated collections and targeting processes to disrupt insurgent operations, as well as commanded a unit that embedded alongside the Afghan Army.

"Brian's experience in building close-knit teams is important so we can maintain our culture as we grow," says Lee Shabe, CEO of Xenith Solutions. "That coupled with his M&A experience, aligns with our commitment to organic growth as well as growth through acquisition."

"I am excited to continue my journey as part of the leadership team at Xenith Solutions," says Brian. "I look forward to bringing my passion for solving customers' complex problems and growing the organization alongside a group of exceptionally talented people."

Mr. Jones holds a B.A. in Communication Information Sciences and History from The University of Alabama. He has served as a Board Member and Chair of the Awards Committee of The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation since 2016. He was a committee member of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation from 2013-2017. Brian is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) and member of the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association. He holds his FINRA Series 7, and Series 63 licenses.

About Xenith Solutions: Xenith Solutions LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. We provide comprehensive, timely and relevant Solutions and Business Consulting support to our customers as a key partner. Our leadership brings over a century of combined experience in Defense and Civilian markets. Our employees possess experience in all aspects of solution development from requirements creation, development, test and evaluation, fielding, and sustainment. At the core of our offerings, we provide strategy and technology solutions, giving our customers valuable insights and thought leadership on the best application of information technology to drive business objectives. Xenith focuses on solving complex business challenges facing our customers. Our "Success Through Achievement" work ethic means our customers receive quality solutions through our commitment. We pride ourselves on tackling some of the most difficult operational requirements our customers have – ensuring an appropriate match between the mission requirements, financials, schedule, and security. For more information, please visit: https://www.xenithsolutions.com/

