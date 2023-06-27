Cadent and Experian Expand CTV Collaboration to Include Automotive Data

Collaboration will bring data-driven CTV to the automotive industry to deliver campaigns to targeted audiences across screens with unmatched efficiency.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, the largest independent platform for advanced TV advertising, and Experian, the world's leading global information services company, have expanded their data collaboration to include Experian's automotive insights, creating a solution to identify, activate, and measure automotive audiences within CTV and addressable cross-screen media.

This collaboration combines the power of Cadent Aperture Viewer Graph's proprietary IP-to-Household mapping technology with Experian's world-class automotive data to improve business outcomes across screens for automotive marketers driven through the Aperture platform.

"Cadent and Experian are thrilled to advance the spirit of innovation in automotive advertising for marketers," said Tony Yi, EVP, Business Development and GM, Platform Sales at Cadent. "Reducing fragmentation is a crucial industry-wide goal, and this joint effort combines the Aperture Platform and Experian's automotive data, addressing the need for holistic audience targeting and measurement. We strive to integrate our products with data and measurement partners that drive and quantify outstanding business results. We look forward to leveraging this collaboration to bring cross-screen campaigns to automotive advertisers."

Aperture Platform offers an unparalleled depth of campaign coverage and performance in one platform, allowing advertisers to activate within premium CTV inventory. Aperture Viewer Graph connects audience intelligence to screens with access to over 100M+ Home Addresses, 400M+ Connected Device IDs, and 300M+ Home Device IPs, in addition to the Data and Measurement Marketplaces, leveraging a wide variety of auto-related audiences.

With coverage on 126 million US households through Experian Consumer View, including insights on consumer demographics and purchasing behaviors, as well as automotive-related assets, Experian empowers marketers to reach vehicle owners more effectively, in-market consumers, as well as those who have recently paid off their vehicle loan or are nearing the end of their lease.

"TV is experiencing a transformational shift. Today, marketers have access to data and technology that allow them to reach their target audiences in more precise ways. With Cadent, Experian auto data enables advertisers to reach highly actionable automotive audiences across screens," said Chris Feo, SVP of Sales and Partnerships for Marketing Services at Experian.

"We are thrilled to work with Cadent to drive auto audience activation helping marketers drive strategies and generate valuable insights on campaign outcomes," said Michael Kraut, VP of Automotive OEM Sales at Experian.

About Cadent

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. We provide marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with opportunities across national inventory sources—cable, broadcast, and OTT—our technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 21,700 people operating across 30 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

