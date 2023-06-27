Gamers8 is on top of the world as the premier hub for gaming and esports

Gamers8 will make Riyadh the premier hub for gamers and esports athletes this summer

Esports athletes from around the globe will compete in a 12-tournament lineup with a total prize pool of $45 million

International music superstars Imagine Dragons, Macklemore and more enter the Land of Heroes at Gamers8 as special musical guests

Fans can see them provide an electric soundtrack to the event, which is hosting the best esports athletes in the world this summer

The excitement doesn't stop there, with a whole host of activities for attendees to explore and enjoy

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Esports Federation (SEF), the body responsible for organizing Gamers8, the world's largest esports and gaming festival, today reveals the Gamers8 lineup of esports tournaments, musical headliners, and a glimpse at the wide range of activities set to entertain millions of fans during the 8-week long extravaganza running July through September.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes follows the success of last year's event, which saw the world's best esports clubs and players battle it out across five titles for a multi-million dollar prize pool. The 2022 edition featured Rocket League, Fortnite, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, PUBG Mobile and the Dota 2 Riyadh Masters. And the SEF is making sure that 2023's event is even bigger. All of the last year's titles return and are joined by Tekken, StarCraft, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), PUBG PC, and Street Fighter, resulting in an exhilarating tournament lineup. The stakes have never been higher with a total prize pool of over $45 million.

Joining the esports elite at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes will be an all-star lineup of international music stars. Multi-platinum-selling rock outfit Imagine Dragons will produce an electrifying experience for all Gamers8 attendees and are joined by 4-time Grammy winner Macklemore, the man behind the iconic song Thrift Shop, which has been viewed over 1 billion times on YouTube. With 8 concerts in total, stay tuned to the official Gamers8 channels for more news on who will be rocking the stage.

Running alongside all esports tournaments will be a wide selection of activities for attendees to enjoy when not watching the competition. The popular Aramco racing simulator returns, and there's even the chance to experience life-sized Pac-Man and hunt down some ghosts. Last year's fan-favorite Japamura zone comes back to Gamers8 2023, participate in a range of immersive workshops, witness authentic musical performances, or step into the Dojo and learn the basics of Samurai etiquette and sword fighting.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: "The scale of this year's Gamers8 and the talent it attracts demonstrates our commitment to unlocking the full potential of esports as the industry continues to evolve."

"As elite esports athletes and their fans return to Riyadh for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, they do so knowing that a whole new world of possibilities awaits them. We are incredibly excited to welcome people back with an event that will truly be game-changing."

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes will conclude with the Next World Forum, an esports and gaming forum that will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world to host discussions that will shape the future of the booming industry.

About Gamers8 – The Land Of Heroes:

Gamers8 is the world's largest gaming and esports festival and the destination for elite esports champions and gaming universe lovers. It's the ultimate place to compete for glory and become a hero walking among the worlds of your chosen story. Located in Riyadh at the heart of Saudi Arabia, Gamers8 spans a period of eight weeks from July to September 2023, with new challenges and experiences unlocked every week. You can watch the world's top esports teams compete for the highest prize pools, attend performances by global music artists, experience your favorite gaming platforms come to life, and learn the mysteries behind the creation of video games. Gamers8 is your world, and it's your adventure to choose.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes follows the success of last year's Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City. Gamers8 2022 saw the world's best teams and players battle it out across five top titles – Rocket League, Dota 2 Riyadh Masters, Fortnite, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and PUBG Mobile – for a prize pool of $15 million. The 2022 festival was visited by more than 1.4 million visitors and watched by more than 132 million people around the globe. A total of 391 professional players – representing more than 61 nationalities – and 113 international teams took part in the world-class esports competitions. Gamers8: The Land of Heroes has a total prize pool of over $45 million – triple last year's grand prize total – and will host the elite of esports in a state-of-the-art, purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City. The festival will conclude with a gaming and esports forum, known as the 'Next World Forum', that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

About SEF:

The Saudi Esports Federation is the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry in Saudi Arabia.

The Federation's activities are categorized into two complementary streams. The first stream works to develop all levels of competitive gamers, starting with the grassroots community level and moving up to professional esports athletes that can achieve global excellence. The second stream works to develop the entire gaming/esports value chain by catalyzing the industry and enabling talent.

Since its establishment in late 2017, the federation has organized multiple world-class national and international tournaments and events, attracted investment from local private sector actors and worked with international developers on opportunities in the Saudi market.

