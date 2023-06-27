New York Hotel Outbreak Shows Rising Summertime Threat of Legionnaires' Disease

Legionnaires' disease lawyer Jory Lange cites summertime concerns for illness

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legionnaires' disease lawyer Jory Lange warns about the risks of contracting Legionnaire's disease this summer, especially for those traveling to large metropolitan areas like New York City.

Three guests who stayed at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in Midtown have gotten sick with Legionnaires' disease over the past 12 months. The hotel's water system has also tested positive for legionella bacteria, according to a notice from the New York City Department of Health.

The hotel has provided the Health Department notice to guests as well as a separate letter from the hotel's general manager that reads in part, "While you are with us, you may notice the water temperature is hotter than you are ordinarily accustomed to. This is part of a proactive effort to ensure the water remains safe."

"Most people don't realize that invisible water vapor from a hotel shower head or water faucet can carry deadly pathogens like legionella bacteria, which can lead to hospitalizations and even fatalities," said Jory Lange of the Lange Law Firm. "Legionnaires' disease cases are on the rise, especially in large cities like New York, and they are especially high during the summer." Jory Lange currently represents over 20 New Yorkers in 4 separate Legionnaires' disease outbreaks.

Jory Lange represented clients just last summer in New York who were infected with Legionnaire's disease from an outbreak traced to the Jerome Avenue Residences in the Bronx. That outbreak killed 2 people and led to the hospitalization of 28 others. Legionnaires' disease victims in that outbreak required lengthy hospitalizations, ongoing inpatient rehabilitation and suffered permanent injuries.

About Legionnaires' Disease:

Legionnaires' disease is a rare type of pneumonia with symptoms like cough, shortness of breath, chills, headaches, and muscle aches. Occasionally, symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, and confusion are experienced. Legionella becomes a health concern when it grows in human-made water systems. These bacteria thrive in water, especially hot water. People become ill when they breathe in water vapor contaminated with legionella bacteria. It is not spread person-to-person. There are several factors that make Legionnaire's cases especially concerning:

The disease is airborne and can affect people who live, work, walk and travel within several blocks from the source of the bacteria.

Many of the common symptoms can be mistaken for flu or COVID 19.

Most people who get Legionnaires' disease will require hospitalization.

One of every 10 people who becomes sick with Legionnaires' disease does not survive.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the leading lawyers specializing in Legionnaires' disease cases, representing clients across the United States in outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease.

