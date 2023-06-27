WieTec China Establishes Strategic Alliance with Informa Markets, Entering a New Era of Rapid Development

SHANGHAI, China, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th edition WieTec China, the leading expo platform for environmental industry concluded successfully on June 7th at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Hongqiao) in Shanghai. In the first year of China's full economic recovery, the exhibition achieved a new record in overall scale, bringing together exhibitors from 3,500+ brands and 90,000+ high-quality products in the environmental industry. Moreover, it attracted 100,000+ professional buyers during the three-day event, making it a world class trade fair.

Since its inception in 2007, the organizer has worked tirelessly for 16 years to cultivate a small trade exhibition into a flagship platform for the Environmental industry worldwide. As China's economic restructuring deepens with greater focus on the dual carbon national goals, the Environmental Protection industry is facing unprecedented transformation. The market is shifting from simple pollution control to systematic environmental and ecological governance and integrated resources recycling. The rapid rise of new and renewable energy industries and commercial decarbon demand has brought opportunities for enterprises.

In the new era and new format, it is a challenge and responsibility for the organizer to explore the growth markets, improve the quality of technical exchanges, and expand trade opportunities. To achieve these strategic goals, WieTec China not only needs to refine the development path but also pursue internationalization. It is mission critical to evaluate the resources and capabilities of international partner.

The organizer of WieTec China has now established the strategic partnership with the leading exhibition group Informa Markets, which has international reach and strong track record. With this partnership, WieTec China will broaden the development scope to continuously create value for the industry and customers. Informa Markets holds over 450 international B2B exhibitions and brand events in 15 professional markets each year, creating platforms for customers, partners, and communities, promote transactions, and help businesses thrive.

This strong alliance with Informa Markets will bring far-reaching positive impacts to the entire WieTec China exhibition and the environmental community. The organizer will fully connect with the strong overseas resources and the international network of Informa Markets to strengthen the scale of overseas exhibitors and visitors, expand domestic and international technical exchange channels, and enhance the role as an international trade platform. We trust the strategic partnership will further strengthen the leading position of WieTec China.

Further information: www.wietecchina.cn

View original content:

SOURCE Informa Markets; WieTec China