Automotive Legend Richard Petty and Motorcycle Builder Billy Lane Unite to Launch Groundbreaking Rat Rod Kart Build-off Among High Schools

The NASCAR legend and celebrity bike builder will mentor Minnesota high schools as they build go-karts with Northern Tool + Equipment's new NorthStar engine

BURNSVILLE, Minn., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motivated by a passion for the trades, NASCAR legend Richard Petty and celebrity motorcycle builder Billy Lane are spending the next year mentoring students at two Minnesota high schools while they build rat rod go-karts as part of a program designed to fuel interest in trades careers for the next generation. The build-off is a part of Northern Tool + Equipment 's Tools for the Trades™ program.

"We love partnering with Northern Tool to give students these kinds of unique experiences," said Petty. "Meeting the students and seeing how excited they are about being able to do this as a class at school is what it's all about."

Northern Tool launched the build-off to celebrate the upcoming release of their new NorthStar line of engines. As a part of their Tools for the Trades™ program, which is designed to help address the skilled trades labor gap by providing schools, students and instructors with the proper equipment to grow trades learning options. Ingersoll Rand is partnering with Northern Tool to donate tools and equipment to both schools' career and technical education departments, and people can follow the progress of the builds through Rat Rod Magazine and Northern Tool's YouTube channel.

"Not only do we get to help the students with the builds, one year from now, we get to race the finished karts on the track at the Sons of Speed® vintage motorcycle racing series," said Lane.

The build-off was announced at the Minnesota Street Rod Association Back to the 50's event, a weekend packed with over 10,000 classic vehicles and talented car builders, owners and enthusiasts.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. With a passion for serving their communities and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the Trades™ program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), Twitter ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

