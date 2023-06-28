Celerium Announces Availability of CMMC Certified Professional (CCP) Course Training Materials for Licensed Training Providers

Celerium's team of compliance program implementers and cybersecurity practitioners created the course materials to provide clear, pragmatic instruction.

TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerium Inc. today announces the availability of its CMMC Certified Professional (CCP) Course training materials for Licensed Training Providers (LTPs) in the Cyber Accreditation Body ecosystem. Celerium's CCP course materials are CAICO Approved Training Materials (CATM), meaning the course is approved by the Cybersecurity Assessor and Instructor Certification Organization (CAICO) and its designated authorized agent, currently ProCert Communications.

Celerium has provided free educational resources about CMMC since early 2020, when it launched the CMMC Academy. The company was among the first 11 Licensed Partner Publishers (LPP) approved by the Cyber Accreditation Body (formerly the CMMC AB). As an LPP with CAICO, Celerium is authorized to create training materials that CAICO Licensed Training Providers can use to provide training courses to individuals seeking to become authorized CMMC assessors.

The CCP course materials are now available from Celerium:

A comprehensive 553-page instructor kit in slide deck form that covers all six domains in CMMC Level in 16 modules to enable Certified CMMC Instructors to effectively cover all the necessary information. Each module includes a quiz.

A comprehensive 713-page student guide to enable students to follow along, capture important information, and prepare for the course examination.

Digital access to all course materials via a secure online portal.

"In creating the course materials, our team tapped into our years of experience in implementing cybersecurity compliance standards and developing compliant solutions," said Chris Gundel, COO of Celerium. "We're excited to play a role in helping to train future CMMC assessors and be part of protecting the U.S. Defense Industrial Base."

Celerium also offers CMMC Insights courses for organizations seeking CMMC certification. These courses are self-led, online courses that draw upon Celerium's experience implementing cybersecurity standards to help defense contractors understand how to implement CMMC.

About Celerium

Celerium® powers active cyber defense solutions to help companies in the fight against increasing cyberattacks. With a rich 16-year history of facilitating cyber threat sharing for critical industry sectors and government agencies, Celerium is an established leader in providing innovative cybersecurity solutions, with solution directions based on the evolving needs of the overall industry.

Celerium's CMMC Academy initiative, launched in early 2020, provides resources to help government contractors navigate the Department of Defense's cybersecurity compliance programs (CMMC and NIST 800-171).

Visit us online at www.Celerium.com and on Twitter at @CeleriumDefense.

