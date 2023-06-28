Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK Recognized on Circana's 2022 New Product Pacesetters™ Report

Nissin Foods further innovates the instant noodle category with unique products amid evolving consumer appetites

GARDENA, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissin Foods USA , the creator of instant ramen and iconic brands Cup Noodles and Top Ramen, today announced that Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK has been recognized on Circana's 2022 New Product Pacesetters Report. The 28th annual report published by Circana, formerly IRI and The NPD Group, identifies the top product launches across the food, beverage and non-food industries.

Nissin Foods' inclusion in the 2022 New Product Pacesetters is a testament to the company's ability to meet consumer demands and deliver products that satisfy their food cravings. Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK ranked #47 under the top new food and beverage brands and #67 under the top total CPG brands. Product and flavor innovation played a critical role in this year's Pacesetters as retailers aim to delight shoppers with a variety of product choices that feeds their always-evolving appetites.

Unveiled in 2021, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK took its already flavorful Hot & Spicy noodles and cranked up the heat to create the brand's spiciest, most flavorful meal with a tasty, six chili pepper spice level. The premium product line has garnered over $32 million in sales as of June 2023, and comes in four delicious flavors – Sizzlin' Rich Pork, Scorchin' Sesame Shrimp, Molten Chili Chicken and Mongolian Beef.

"Nissin Foods remains focused on growth and leading the U.S. instant ramen market, and we're proud that Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK has been recognized in this prestigious report by Pacesetters," said Mike Price, CEO and President of Nissin Foods USA. "Innovation is part of our DNA and it drives us to create products that will satisfy the noodle cravings that our fans have every day."

Momofuku Ando created Nissin Foods as part of his mission to feed the world with accessible and affordable products. In 2022, Nissin Foods' saw strong growth reporting a 41% increase in sales, and holding an impressive 40% share of the US premium instant ramen category as of the fourth quarter in 2022. Nissin Foods was founded by Momofuku Ando in 1958 and has grown into a global leader in the instant ramen category with a portfolio of brands that include Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry Rice® with Noodles, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK, and RAOH®.

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that" peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare and serve noodles all in one. For over 60 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy bowl, and Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

