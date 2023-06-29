4Front Launches New Live Resin, Limited-Edition Edibles and Comprehensive Concentrates Lineup, Significantly Expanding Brand Portfolio in Massachusetts

New Cannabis Lineup Includes Live Resin from Company's Island Flower Brand; Summer-Themed Limited Edition Marmas Marmalade Bites; and Crystal Clear Cartridges and Disposable Vape Pens in a Host of New Varieties

PHOENIX, Ariz., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, announced the expansion of its award-winning brand portfolio in Massachusetts with the launch of: a new live resin line from the Company's popular California brand, Island Cannabis Co . ("Island"); a limited-edition summer lineup from Marmas Marmalade Bites ; and Crystal Clear Cartridges and Disposable Vape Pens in a host of new varieties. The Company's new lineup is now available for purchase at 4Front's Mission Dispensaries in Georgetown , Worcester and Brookline and partner dispensaries across the Bay State.

"As more Bay State consumers resonate with the quality of our high-quality brands and competitive pricing, we continue to see basket sizes increase," said 4Front CEO Leo Gontmakher . "We believe the rollout of these popular brands in new alternate formats offers a little something for everyone at a price point that doesn't break the bank. Our commitment to delivering innovative cannabis brands and products at competitive prices remains unwavering, and we look forward to bringing this suite of crowd pleasers to more of our core markets like Illinois in the near future."

Island Live Resin Disposable Cartridges and Disposable Vapes: Made from freshly harvested, uncured cannabis and preserving all the freshness and terpene profiles of their respective strains, Island's new live resin line includes: 1g disposable live resin vape pens and 1g live resin cartridges with a ceramic core, which are available in a host of new varieties. Approachable, simple and transparent, the new, compact branded hardware each features high-flow technology, making Island Vapes the perfect complement to any good summer festivities – whether you are headed to a concert, hitting the beach or just chilling at home.

Limited-Edition Marmas Marmalade Bites Celebration Collection: Marmas Marmalade Bites's new limited-edition variety pack includes twenty marmalade gummies at 5mg THC per gummy. These tasty red (Sour Cherry), white (Piña Colada) and blue (Blue Raspberry) treats are the perfect way to celebrate the Fourth of July and are unlike any other cannabis-infused chews on the market. Famous for their unique texture that is both tender and satisfying, these bites deliver with just the right amount of sweetness. As opposed to traditional gummies, Marmas Marmalade Bites come individually wrapped, are gluten-free, vegan and do not contain gelatin, making them the perfect guilt-free treat.

Crystal Clear Cartridges and Disposable Vape Pens: Already a Massachusetts consumer brand favorite, Crystal Clear launched a new lineup of cartridges and disposable vape pens that deliver a great high – every time. Each of Crystal Clear's proprietary blends replicates a flower's terpene profile to create the same high without tars and resins for an experience that is discreet, potent and easy on the throat. Beginning in July, check out the newly expanded line-up now featuring the "all-in-one" 1g disposable, rechargeable vape pen.

For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com and https://missiondispensaries.com/ .

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. ("4Front" or the "Company") ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator who owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1800 products, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ .

