BLACK ENTERPRISE ANNOUNCES THE 2023 BEST COMPANIES FOR DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

The leading digital media company showcases the foremost 60 companies that champion inclusion and propel business success through their DEI initiatives.
NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE, the top Black digital media brand and premier business and financial resource for African Americans, proudly unveils its highly anticipated list of the "Best Companies for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI)." This robust list is back to highlight a select group of publicly traded corporations that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to creating dynamic workforces, diverse corporate governance, expansive supply chains, and inclusive management.
The post-pandemic era is marked by two powerful and defining forces: companies committed to addressing systemic inequities versus conservatives lashing out against the actions of so-called "woke" institutions. In this dynamic environment, BLACK ENTERPRISE firmly advocates for the importance of prioritizing DEI on the corporate agenda. The Best Companies for DEI list stands as a powerful testament, affirming that fair access to opportunities is not merely a feel-good initiative but a transformative business imperative that can change the world.
"BLACK ENTERPRISE is proud to unveil our distinguished roster of companies that have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to DEI across various dimensions, including their employee base, senior management, board of directors, and procurement," said BLACK ENTERPRISE's esteemed Executive Vice President & Chief Content Officer Derek Dingle. "Our diligent editorial research team conducted a comprehensive analysis, meticulously examining the ethnic and gender composition and the efficacy of programs aimed at nurturing an inclusive work environment. We thoroughly evaluated company standings by utilizing surveys, BLACK ENTERPRISE's wealth of diversity and corporate leadership data, as well as engaging with diversity departments and relevant organizations."
BLACK ENTERPRISE proudly presents the 2023 List of the Best Companies for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. The following companies have exemplified their dedication to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace:
- ACCENTURE PLC
- ADP INC.
- AFLAC INC.
- ALLSTATE CORP.
- AMEREN CORP.
- AMERICAN EXPRESS CO.
- ARAMARK
- AT&T INC.
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP.
- CIGNA CORP.
- CMS ENERGY
- THE COCA-COLA CO.
- COMCAST CORP.
- COMERICA INC.
- CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC.
- DELTA AIR LINES
- DTE ENERGY CO.
- DUKE ENERGY CORP.
- ENTERGY CORP.
- EXELON CORP.
- FANNIE MAE
- FEDEX CORP.
- FORD MOTOR CO.
- GENERAL MILLS INC.
- GENERAL MOTORS
- IBM
- JC PENNEY
- JLL
- JOHNSON CONTROLS
- JP MORGAN CHASE
- THE KELLOGG CO.
- LILLY
- LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP.
- LOWE'S COS INC.
- MACY'S INC.
- MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
- MASTERCARD
- MCDONALD'S CORP.
- MERCK
- MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
- MORGAN STANLEY
- NATIONWIDE
- NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL
- PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO.
- PEPSICO INC.
- PNC FINANCIAL SERVICE GROUP INC.
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC.
- SEMPRA
- SOUTHERN CO.
- STATE FARM
- TIAA
- TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA
- U.S. BANK
- UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS
- UPS
- VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
- WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE
- WALMART STORES INC.
- WELLS FARGO & CO.
- XEROX
The significance of DEI initiatives cannot be overstated when it comes to establishing an inclusive, forward-thinking, and fair workplace. In conjunction with the highly regarded Best Companies for DEI list, BLACK ENTERPRISE honored the remarkable individuals and organizations spearheading diversity and inclusion efforts. This distinguished recognition occurred at the Chief Diversity Officers Summit and Honors ceremony, hosted at the prestigious Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center. By embracing diversity and actively championing inclusivity, companies can unlock their employees' full potential, drive remarkable business achievements, and foster a positive societal impact.
To read the full list, please visit https://www.blackenterprise.com/chiefdiversitysummit/2023bestcompaniesfordiversity/. To stay up to date on upcoming BLACK ENTERPRISE announcements, visit blackenterprise.com and follow them on social media across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
About BLACK ENTERPRISE
Founded in 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE is a mission-centric publication focused on providing relevant information for success-minded people at every stage of their financial journey. Designed to highlight Black leadership and entrepreneurial journeys, BLACK ENTERPRISE reaches its audience through its events and linear and digital channels. BLACK ENTERPRISE aims to be a fountain of knowledge on the how to in achieving financial success. To learn more about the company, please visit blackenterprise.com and follow us on social media across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE BLACK ENTERPRISE