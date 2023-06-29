Blue Compass RV Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary with Historic Milestones

Blue Compass RV Reaches Over 100 Stores in 33 States Faster Than Any Other RV Dealer in History

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Compass RV, one of the largest RV retail companies in the United States, celebrated its 5th anniversary today. Blue Compass entered the RV business on June 29, 2018 with the acquisition of Motor Home Specialist in Texas, the largest motor home dealer in the US for 10 straight years.

Blue Compass RV has grown to over 100 dealer locations across 33 states faster than any other RV dealer in the industry. Blue Compass RV has achieved historic milestones no other RV dealer has been able to achieve in only five years of business:

750,000 RVs serviced

250,000 RV Complete products sold (started in January of 2021)

140,000 RVs sold

Over 1,000 service bays

Over 100 locations

Network of stores spanning 33 states from coast to coast

"The achievements from the Blue Compass RV team has been nothing short of spectacular driven by talented associates and incredible OEM partners," says Blue Compass RV Founder, CEO and President Jon Ferrando. "We have only just begun, as we continue to invest in our people, our brand and our customer experience to keep reaching even higher records within the industry."

In 2023, Blue Compass RV is rolling out its brand on over 100 stores across America. The brand rollout started early in the year with the flagship Tampa, Florida location and has successfully completed rebranding of over 20 stores in Florida and Texas. The new brand embodies a focus on an exceptional customer experience and inspiring customers to enjoy the RV lifestyle. The business continues to lead the industry in innovation with the launch of the RV Complete products in January of 2021 to the development of the industry leading mobile app with over 100,000 downloads.

ABOUT BLUE COMPASS RV:

Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV retail company in the United States with a mission to provide an exceptional sales, service and RV ownership experience for its customers. Blue Compass RV has over 100 RV stores in 33 states. Blue Compass RV is led by Jon Ferrando, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. Blue Compass RV's leadership team has over 300 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

