The Executive Leadership Council Expresses Concern Over Supreme Court Decision to Reverse Affirmative Action

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises, expresses deep concern and disappointment regarding the recent decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to reverse affirmative action in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. (SFAI) v. President and Fellows of Harvard and SFAI v. University of North Carolina.

Statement from ELC President and CEO Michael C. Hyter

"The decision to reverse affirmative action is a significant setback in our collective journey towards achieving social justice and fostering inclusive environments. It undermines the progress made thus far in breaking down systemic barriers and perpetuates the cycle of disadvantage for underrepresented individuals. It has played a pivotal role in addressing historical inequalities, promoting diversity in our society, and creating upward mobility for communities of color from all backgrounds. The ELC firmly believes that diversity is not only a moral imperative but also a catalyst for innovation and progress. By limiting access to education and employment opportunities for historically marginalized groups, we stifle the potential of countless talented individuals and hinder our collective ability to tackle the complex challenges of our time."

