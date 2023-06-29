Smash Park Announces Significant Minority Growth Investment from DCA Partners

Growth capital will accelerate expansion into new markets

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa and SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smash Park Entertainment Group ("Smash Park") announced today a significant minority growth investment from DCA Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm. The growth investment will enable Smash Park to accelerate its venue expansion strategy across the U.S. The Company currently has venues open in West Des Moines, IA and Pella, IA with additional venues under construction in Minneapolis, MN and Omaha, NE that are expected to open in fall 2023 and spring 2024, respectively.

Smash Park is a leading indoor/outdoor "eatertainment" brand that combines scratch-driven food and craft beverages with an extensive offering of entertainment and recreation activities anchored by indoor and outdoor pickleball courts. With the addition of axe-throwing, duckpin bowling, arcade games, karaoke, and a variety of yard games, Smash Park is an inclusive destination experience for adults, families, groups, and corporate events. The Company drives repeat guests and a deep community appeal through competitive leagues, tournaments, and weekly public events geared towards visitors in every demographic.

Smash Park's family-friendly eatertainment venues offer up to 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space and are popular additions to local communities. The Company has been recognized in the "Top 20 Places to Play Pickleball in the U.S." by Yelp as well as in the "NextGen 25" by FSR Magazine in 2023. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. with participation increasing 159% over the past three years to include more than 36 million players across the nation, ultimately driving demand and creating tailwinds for pickleball eatertainment.

Monty Lockyear, Co-Founder and CEO of Smash Park, said, "With two new locations under construction and additional sites identified, this investment by DCA Partners will be an instrumental part of our expansion plan and enable us to bring the unique Smash Park experience to more markets across the country. We are thrilled to partner with DCA on this exciting growth phase."

Craig Mitchell, Partner at DCA Partners, said, "Smash Park has built a unique and differentiated dining and entertainment experience through its unrelenting emphasis on the enhanced guest experience and diverse, quality games and services. The Company is well-positioned for substantial long-term growth and we are excited to work with the Smash Park team to support their continued success."

Shawn Grewal, Vice President at DCA Partners, added, "Smash Park is a best-in-class platform in the disruptive and high-growth category of eatertainment. We are excited to partner with Founders Monty and Kerri to accelerate the Company's expansion and capitalize on the significant whitespace opportunity for pickleball eatertainment across the U.S."

About Smash Park

Founded in 2018 by Monty and Kerri Lockyear, Smash Park is an indoor/outdoor eatertainment venue that combines recreation and competitive socializing with scratch-driven food, craft beverages and countless games. Guests can enjoy pickleball, axe throwing, duckpin bowling, arcade and yard games along with live entertainment, sports watch parties and weekly events such as trivia and bingo. Smash Park is built on fun and community spirit providing the ultimate gathering place for people of all ages.

More information about Smash Park can be found at www.smashpark.com.

About DCA Partners

DCA Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm that provides growth and buyout capital to successful, middle-market businesses in under-served geographies. DCA has successfully invested in 20+ companies and aims to partner with top-quality owners and management teams, providing the capital and expertise needed to successfully expand their businesses.

