BPM to expand in Las Vegas through combination with Fair, Anderson & Langerman

To combine two firms with shared values and enhance client offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM LLP, one of the top 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, intends to expand its footprint in Las Vegas, Nevada, through a combination with prominent accounting and business advisory firm Fair, Anderson & Langerman (FAL), expected to be effective August 1, 2023.

BPM logo (PRNewswire)

"As we expand our presence in the region, we found FAL to be very well aligned with our culture and Because People Matter brand promise," said BPM CEO Jim Wallace. "We also share an unwavering dedication to providing our clients with innovative solutions and exceptional experiences. We look forward to welcoming the talented team from FAL to BPM and are excited to build lasting relationships in the local community."

With 35 years of experience, FAL has established itself as a trusted financial partner for its clients, with an outstanding track record in serving clients across the manufacturing, food and beverage, and real estate construction and development sectors. The firm will bring a wealth of industry-specific knowledge that will complement BPM's existing service offerings.

"We believe that businesses in Las Vegas deserve sophisticated financial services that cater to their unique needs," said Curt Anderson, Founding Partner. "Combining with BPM will grant us access to an extensive network of resources that will elevate the level of support we can provide our clients without losing our concierge approach to client service. We are excited to embark on this new chapter, where shared values and a commitment to excellence will pave the way for success."

This planned combination with FAL represents BPM's latest strategic move, following a series of successful combinations, including the most recent addition of the Las Vegas-based RiMo Consulting team in March 2023. BPM has established itself as a trusted partner to businesses across various industries, fostering a reputation for delivering advanced solutions and excellent client service.

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the merger, commented, "BPM continues on its magical journey of finding best-in-class CPA and advisory firms to combine with. FAL is one of the preeminent firms in the greater Las Vegas market and was sought after by many suitors. In the end, FAL chose BPM based on the culture and strategic fit as well as the tremendous growth opportunities for their people."

Following the business combination, FAL will rebrand and operate under the BPM name. The newly fortified Las Vegas office will be complemented by BPM's 16 offices spanning California, Oregon, Washington and India, supported by specialized professionals across the globe.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States with a global team of over 1,200 colleagues. A Certified B Corp, the Firm works with clients in the agribusiness, consumer business, financial and professional services, life science, nonprofit, wine and craft beverage, hospitality, real estate and technology industries. BPM's diverse perspectives, expansive expertise and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world. To learn more, visit our website.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BPM