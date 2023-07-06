HarbourView Equity Partners Closes Deal to Purchase Recorded Music and Publishing Assets of Wiz Khalifa

NEWARK, N.J., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HarbourView Equity Partners ("HarbourView"), the global alternative asset management company, announced today that it has agreed to purchase select recorded music and publishing assets of multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa ("Wiz").

Assets in the deal include chart-topping titles See You Again, Black & Yellow, and The Thrill, and span Wiz's prolific career across dozens of albums, mixtapes, and collaborations with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Wiz maintains an active and far-reaching career across media and entertainment, as he parlayed his musical success into an entertainment empire that spans a variety of businesses and media genres, including ownership of independent record, management company and lifestyle brand - Taylor Gang.

Sherrese Clarke Soares, Founder and CEO of HarbourView, said: "Wiz Khalifa has already made a profound impact on culture as a musician, executive, media visionary and creative force. We celebrate his talent and creativity and are thrilled to welcome him and Taylor Gang to the HarbourView family today."

Wiz Khalifa said: "Sherrese and HarbourView truly understand the value of music and artistry. We are excited to partner with them as they continue to build a dynamic media company that is in line with the values and goals we all have here at Taylor Gang."

HarbourView is a multi-strategy, global investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the entertainment and media space. The company has been extremely active since launching in 2021, acquiring a distinctly diverse portfolio featuring thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras and artists, and comprising ~20,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams.

The company strives to be the standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property, with experience in and around esoteric asset classes, including in music, film, TV, and sports.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

More on Wiz Khalifa:

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView is a global investment firm focused on niche markets and esoteric investment opportunities that aim to build enduring value and returns.

A core tenet of HarbourView is the belief that content has the power to influence the world, and with its investment in MACRO, the multi-platform media company, founded by Charles D. King, HarbourView has taken initial steps toward becoming a valued ecosystem for the creator economy and creative community at large, spanning TV, movies, music, digital content, events and more.

The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

