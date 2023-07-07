Stamped Envelope Flies In Sunday

BIRD CITY, Kan., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday the Postal Service will issue the Northern Cardinal stamped envelope in Bird City, KS. This stamped envelope is designed for convenient, pre-paid correspondence by customers.

Northern Cardinal lands in your local post office. Stamped envelope flies in Sunday. (PRNewswire)

Northern Cardinal lands in your local Post Office. Stamped envelope flies in Sunday

This highly realistic stamp art is based on photographs and features an illustration of a northern cardinal perching on an evergreen branch.

The northern cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis) is one of the most popular songbirds native to North America. Seven states have chosen it as their state bird—more than any other species. Male cardinals are immediately recognizable by their crimson-colored feathers and black facial markings while the females are a plainer gray brown with a dusting of red.

Cardinals are favorite images celebrating Christmas and the New Year and are the mascots of numerous professional, high school, and college athletic teams.

Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamped envelope using an illustration created by Kandis Vermeer Phillips.

The Northern Cardinal stamped envelope is being issued as a Forever® stamped envelope. Its postage will always be equal to the value of the stamped envelope rate in effect at the time of use, even if the rate changes after purchase.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: James McKean

jim.mckean@usps.gov

usps.com/news

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service