ASE Begins Leadership Transition

LEESBURG, Va., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced the Dec. 31 retirement of President and CEO Tim Zilke and Senior Vice President of Communications Trish Serratore. The transition to new leadership began today with Dave Johnson taking on the role of president and CEO designate.

Johnson brings over 30 years of automotive industry experience to ASE. He previously served as global director, service engineering operations at Ford Motor Company where he led all vehicle repair support activities. A proven executive with strong leadership and team-building skills, he has passion for the service experience and respect for the technicians that care for their customers.

On Jan. 1, Johnson will assume the title and responsibilities of ASE president and CEO upon Zilke's retirement, and Donna Wagner will transition from assistant vice president of the ASE Education Foundation to the role of vice president of industry and media relations for ASE.

Zilke joined ASE in 1991 and was promoted to president and CEO in 2008. Serratore joined ASE in 1988 and was promoted to senior vice president of communications in 2008. She served six years as president of the ASE Education Foundation, and in 2017, rejoined ASE as senior vice president.

During their tenure, ASE evolved significantly, defining standards and certifications that best serve technicians, service providers and the motoring public. Most recently, in response to evolving vehicle technologies including electric vehicles, they introduced new testing and certifications for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Electric Vehicle Safety. In addition, they aligned ASE, ASE Education Foundation and ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) to support the career cycle of technicians from initial education through lifelong learning.

"I am honored to take on the mantle of leadership of this important industry organization," said Johnson. "I look forward to working with the great ASE staff to serve our technicians, service providers and vehicle owners while communicating the amazing mission of ASE."

Established in 1972 as a non-profit organization, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is a driving force in the transportation industry. As an independent third party, ASE upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence. Today, there are approximately 220,000 ASE Certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the country. For more information about ASE, visit www.ase.com.

