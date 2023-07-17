Conterra Networks Launches State-of-the-Art Managed LAN Service Powered by Fortinet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc. ("Conterra Networks") is thrilled to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art Managed LAN service, fortified by a strategic partnership with Fortinet®, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security. This collaboration combines the expertise of both Conterra Networks and Fortinet to deliver an unparalleled networking infrastructure that prioritizes performance, security, and scalability.

Managed LAN, enabled by Fortinet's wired and wireless secure networking solutions, empowers businesses with a high-performance local area network infrastructure that seamlessly integrates advanced security measures to safeguard critical data and systems. This comprehensive service ensures optimal performance, reliability, and flexibility, enabling organizations to thrive in today's digital landscape.

Conterra Networks and Fortinet are united in their commitment to delivering innovative secure networking solutions. Michael Brady, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Conterra Networks, expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "Our partnership with Fortinet allows us to offer an industry-leading Managed LAN service that addresses the evolving needs of businesses. With Fortinet's cutting-edge technologies and our expertise in network solutions, we are proud to deliver a robust and secure networking infrastructure that drives operational excellence."

This strategic partnership positions Conterra Networks and Fortinet at the forefront of network management and connectivity solutions. By leveraging the power of Fortinet's cutting-edge secure networking technologies and Conterra Networks' commitment to customer success, businesses can achieve enhanced operational agility, fortified security, and optimized efficiency in their day-to-day operations.

Founded in 2001, and now operating 15,000 fiber miles, Conterra Networks is one of the largest remaining independent broadband infrastructure companies in the United States based on its optical fiber and fixed wireless network assets and annual recurring revenues. The company is owned by affiliates of APG and Fiera, along with significant participation by the company's senior management team. For more information about Conterra Networks, please visit www.conterra.com.

