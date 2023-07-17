Techstars Atlanta Powered by Cox Enterprises Announces 2023 Class

ATLANTA, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises and Techstars Atlanta Powered by Cox Enterprises continue to accelerate innovation in Atlanta. This year, Techstars did not have to look far for startup companies to embark on 13-weeks of rapid acceleration and growth during the 2023 accelerator program.

Techstars announced today eight of the ten startups in the 2023 class are companies already based out of Atlanta, and the remaining two are from the nearby Carolinas.

Courial - An on-demand courier and errand platform, created by gig-workers for gig-workers. - An on-demand courier and errand platform, created by gig-workers for gig-workers.

DEI Directive - Taking the guesswork out of DEI to help organizations unleash the creative powers of an inclusive, diverse workforce. - Taking the guesswork out of DEI to help organizations unleash the creative powers of an inclusive, diverse workforce.

Her Skill Academy - Equipping early career women with the tools, strategies, and community to unlock their full potential. - Equipping early career women with the tools, strategies, and community to unlock their full potential.

INKZUP - The first digital platform for top tattoo artists to display their work and find their next customer. - The first digital platform for top tattoo artists to display their work and find their next customer.

Memory My Way - Rethinking the way families rescue their memories with a digital assistant to bring them all together in one place. - Rethinking the way families rescue their memories with a digital assistant to bring them all together in one place.

Sojorne - A digital family assistant for helping loved ones with special needs take care of critical priorities across health, education, and life. - A digital family assistant for helping loved ones with special needs take care of critical priorities across health, education, and life.

SuperCopy - Using AI to generate authentic and relevant brand and audience personas to drive effective content strategy. - Using AI to generate authentic and relevant brand and audience personas to drive effective content strategy.

The Better Spot - Providing access to integrative mental healthcare through a secure online community and offline on-demand space. - Providing access to integrative mental healthcare through a secure online community and offline on-demand space.

WellCapped - The world's first wig rental service, making a fresh hairstyle accessible, sustainable, and budget-friendly. - The world's first wig rental service, making a fresh hairstyle accessible, sustainable, and budget-friendly.

WheelPrice - An online marketplace for enthusiasts to buy and sell automotive parts safely and securely from around the world or right next door. - An online marketplace for enthusiasts to buy and sell automotive parts safely and securely from around the world or right next door.

"Getting into any Techstars program is a competitive process," said Tim Dorr, managing director of Techstars. "This year was no exception having received four times the number of applications submitted to our program. This allowed us to choose from some of the most promising companies and highest quality founders we've ever had for this class."

The 2023 class represents a full spectrum of backgrounds and perspectives, with all ten companies having diverse founding teams. "These teams reflect the common caliber of founders and startups in Atlanta and the broader Southeast," said Dorr.

The Techstars Atlanta program is in the epicenter of startup activity in the Southeast U.S., helping entrepreneurs build meaningful companies and enduring brands. Since 2016, Techstars programs powered by Cox have helped launch more than 100 companies, with over half of the entire portfolio based in Atlanta. Collectively, the startups have raised more than $280M.

A key cornerstone of the Techstars Atlanta program is one-on-one mentorship provided by Cox team members, local Atlanta business leaders, and the broader Techstars Network. "This is an exciting opportunity for business and personal growth," said Morgan Phillips, Atlanta venture lead for Cox Enterprises. "In addition to the thousands of hours of individualized support from mentors, the program will help with network-building, education, and opportunity creation."

The 2023 accelerator culminates with Demo Day on Monday, October 16, where the public can watch each company present their progress to investors and supporters.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, while strategically investing in emerging technologies driving the future of cleantech, health care, and public sector services. Its major operating subsidiaries are Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, which includes brands like Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $22 billion in annual revenues and a proud 125-year history. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

About Techstars

Techstars is the most active pre-seed investor in the world having invested through its accelerators in more than 3,700 companies that have a combined market cap of $100 billion. Founded in 2006, Techstars believes that entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to invest in an unprecedented number of startups per year enabling more capital to flow to more entrepreneurs around the world. We do this by operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, as well as by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities.

