Unison Awarded 10-Year Contract to Deliver Contract Lifecycle Management Solution to Marine Corps Community Services

Leading the Charge in Efficient Contract Lifecycle Management: Unison PRISM Empowers MCCS Worldwide

DULLES, Va., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, a leading provider of software solutions and insights in government acquisitions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a ten-year contract to provide a Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) based Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Solution for the Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) Non-Appropriated Fund (NAF) organization.

The Unison PRISM solution will support 19 MCCS contracting organizations around the globe, optimizing the acquisition and procurement process through a low-risk implementation that promises rapid user adoption. The solution expands upon the Army Installation Management Command NAF solution, which currently assists Army soldiers and civilian families worldwide.

"Unison is proud to be selected by MCCS to provide a modernized CLM Solution for their acquisition workforce," said General Manager for Defense and Intelligence, Scott Carlson. "As a military veteran, I appreciated the services provided by NAF organizations while stationed around the world and am excited to contribute to the modernization of this important initiative."

Unison's PRISM, the leading COTS Acquisition Management Solution with over 200,000 users, forms the backbone of this initiative. The scope of the contract allows other NAF organizations to utilize this contract, expediting modernization activities within their operations.

In support of MCCS activities, the Business and Support Services Division, M&RA HQMC sought a partner capable of implementing a holistic contract management system. With over 40 years of experience in the federal procurement domain and successful implementation of its PRISM solutions across the Federal Government, Unison was the clear choice. The PRISM platform supports the entire federal acquisition process – from acquisition planning to contract closeout and beyond.

Unison's modern acquisition software and implementation experience across the Federal Government offers MCCS a trusted, no-risk partner with a successful record of delivering policy-compliant and highly configurable systems to over 100 federal government agencies, organizations, and commissions.

Unison ensures a purpose-built acquisition solution meeting 95% of MCCS requirements from day one and all requirements within 12 months of the contract award. This announcement cements Unison's role as a leader in providing software solutions that power the business of government, driving progress, and enhancing performance across operations.

About Unison

Unison is committed to transforming the way governments work. As the leading provider of software and insights to government agencies, program offices, and contractors worldwide, Unison provides government professionals with the tools they need to make informed decisions, generating greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability. To learn more about Unison, please visit https://www.unisonglobal.com/.

