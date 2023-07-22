ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages Fox Corporation Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - FOX, FOXA

NEW YORK, July 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX, FOXA) resulting from allegations that FOX may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. The prospective class includes those who purchased FOX call options and/or sold put options.

SO WHAT: If you purchased FOX securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=13327 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: In the wake of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, Dominion Voting Systems sued FOX for defamation. Dominion's lawsuit alleges that FOX defamed Dominion's business by endorsing, repeating or broadcasting a series of "verifiably false yet devastating lies about Dominion." Dominion claims that various statements that were made on FOX News, including that Dominion committed election fraud by rigging the 2020 election, that Dominion's software and algorithms manipulated vote counts in the 2020 election, that Dominion was founded for the purpose of rigging elections, and that Dominion paid kickbacks to government officials who used its machines, were defamatory and false. Dominion and Fox eventually agreed to settle the case for $787 million.

Beginning in February 2023, specific details emerged of internal discussions at FOX in the wake of the 2020 election, revealing that FOX's senior leaders understood that claims to the effect that Dominion and other entities had rigged the 2020 election were false. As a consequence, FOX faces significant potential legal liability.

As a result of ongoing revelations about FOX's legal exposure in the Dominion lawsuit, FOX's Class A stock has declined from a closing price of $37.03 on February 17, 2023 to a closing price of $32.52 on March 15, 2023, a 12% decline. FOX's Class B stock has declined from a closing price of $34.22 on February 17, 2023 to a closing price of $29.83 on March 15, 2023, a 12% decline.

