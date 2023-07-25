Notability Unveils A Fresh Design

Launching the Most Immersive, Powerful Digital Note-Taking Experience Yet

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notability , the best-selling note-taking app created by Ginger Labs, announced a full redesign that provides the most immersive digital note taking experience yet. The update increases functionality and modernizes all details of the UI—bringing new meaning to the "simple-yet-powerful" Notability heritage.

Notability Unveils an all New Immersive, Sleek and Powerful Note Taking Experience

Notability version 14.0, brings greater versatility to users with a more streamlined interface. Virtually every tool is now customizable and accessible from the Toolbox, including the Tape and Ruler features. The Toolbox can be moved around the screen for convenience, and notes now extend full screen—meaning there is more space to write and unleash ideas!

The Notability Library gets a makeover too. With a more consolidated organization system and the addition of the Global Search bar, it's easier to search for and organize notes. The Gallery, Notability's note sharing community, is accessible directly from the Library, making it effortless to find inspiration from other note takers.

"We always strive to make Notability simple-yet-powerful, and we've made that even clearer in our new design," said Garrett Mitchell, a director at Ginger Labs. "From the improvements we've made to the Toolbox functionality, Library organization, and accessibility, we've refined every detail of Notability to work better for all of our users. We hope they enjoy the upgrades."

Notability version 14.0 showcases a sleek design, with updates such as:

Floating Toolbox —The Toolbox can be moved to different positions on the screen for convenience, and combines all tools (including Tape, Ruler, and Laser Pointer).

Improved UI —Tools menus are more intuitive and provide easier navigation.

More screen for more writing space —Notes now extend full screen with the title above the note, so there's more writing real estate.

Fresh Library —Recents, Favorites, Unfiled and Shared Notes are grouped together to free up space in the sidebar. The Gallery is more prominently integrated, making it easier to find inspiration from the Notability community.

More customization opportunities —More features and content are included free such as Custom Colors, the Ruler, stickers and journals.

Improved accessibility—Added support for Dynamic Type and icon labels for screen readers.

Notability is loved by millions as a top ranked productivity app and Editor's Choice on the Apple App Store. Notability is available as a free app, allowing limits on editing features. The full version is currently available for $14.99/year, variable by territory. Learn more about Notability at notability.com. Also be sure to check out the inspiring content from the notetaking community on the Notability Gallery ( www.notability.com/gallery ).

About Ginger Labs

Ginger Labs is a leading productivity app developer known for its best-selling app, Notability. Launched in 2010 with the first release of iPad, Notability is a powerful, yet wonderfully simple app for handwritten notes and has been the most popular productivity software on the App Store since 2013.

