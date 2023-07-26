"TO BE GLOBAL. - Performance Reward High Class Business to Business Matching Platform."

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SASAL, INC has launched a new service called "TO BE GLOBAL". It is a global High-Class Business to Business matching platform. This service is a performance reward and High-Quality service. Please sign up from this link.

The merit your company use "TO BE GLOBAL."

There is a promising and talented group of people in each country. They have enough ability to compete globally, but because they can achieve results in their own countries, they do not realize the importance of having a global perspective and expanding their own businesses. To Be Global supports your business growth both supplier side and buyer side by helping the best and brightest in each country to acquire and expand work beyond national borders. This platform is sure to grow your company's future value.

Able to have a relationship with "High Class Company" of Global. If you would like to grow your business to the global, you must learn business environment of the other country first. That takes a lot of time and cost. In this platform SASAL, INC will do the examination process instead of your company to serve the promising relationship.

Able to expand new client and grow your business. The population who speak English is 1.5 billion. There is 7.3 billion people in the world, and 1.5 billion is 20% of the world population. Domestic American company growing the business to the global means you will get four times new client and able to growth your business.

Able to work directly in the future with client. SASAL, INC get the work directly from the company. Hence After 6-month work, if both of you hope to work directly, you could. Please tell your responsible sales. SASAL, INC is glad both of you got the work directly in the future that means both of you getting good relationship and good Strategy for the future.

Target of this service.

This platform is targeting on High Class companies only. This service is targeting on Past Career Level "World University Ranking Top 100, Forbes 2000, NYSE Listed Company, More than $100 m Annual Sales" and Current Career Level "Entrepreneur, Business Owner, Approver, Investor".

System and Cost

The user are divided buyer side and supplier side. Supplier is able to find the job and Buyer is able to find supplier in the high-class platform. Based on the posting from the supplier, this platform is operated hence you are able to find the job easily compared with the other platform. This service is performance reward; hence you are able to use this service safety. The detail of cost is written in Terms of Service. After 6 months from the start work, if both hope you are able to work directly that means you doesn't need to pay margin to the SASAL, INC. You are able to sign up from here.

Advertisement in "TO BE GLOBAL."

In "TO BE Global.", it is possible to post the advertisements. Suppliers can advertise for free. There is screening system for advertising, hence SASAL, INC believe that we can provide high-quality information to users regardless that is free.

SASAL, INC SASAL, INC is Strategy Consulting Company. Strategy consulting is when business owner brings in a third party to offer an outside, expert perspective on their business challenges then growth their business. Some clients afraid that they get the Strategy Consulting, but that that is right reaction. Because Strategy Consultant give you a new opinion, hence sometimes each of us doesn't understand the intention of us, but by using directly exchange opinion, we solve the problem then growth business. Some Strategy Consulting Company afraid direct communication because there is a risk to lose the job, but SASAL, INC doesn't afraid that. Because SASAL, INC's mission is "Increase your company's Future Value". SASAL, INC is glad your company improve "Future Value" with us.

Others If you have any requests for service improvements, please let us know from the contact. SASAL,INC pledges to face each one carefully and make improvements.



Information

