MGM RESORTS APPOINTS DANIEL YANG CHIEF CUSTOMER & INNOVATION OFFICER

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) announced today the appointment of Daniel Yang as Chief Customer & Innovation Officer. In this newly constituted role, Yang will lead and advance the company's global consumer success strategy, with a focus on maximizing growth and profitability at the intersection of digital technology and the guest experience.

"Dan is a progressive, strategic thinker with a wealth of industry experience leveraging technology and digital strategies to enhance the guest experience in a truly meaningful and differentiating way," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO & President of MGM Resorts International. "Dan's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to drive organic growth through sales, marketing, loyalty, and product development. We're excited to have him as a member of our leadership team."

Yang joins MGM Resorts from Aristocrat Leisure Limited where he served as the company's Chief Strategy Officer responsible for driving corporate strategy, long-range planning, and corporate development. Prior to that, Yang held various strategy, general management and operating roles at Viacom (now Paramount). He was also CEO and cofounder of a mobile gaming startup and a strategy consultant for Booz Allen & Hamilton.

"I'm thrilled to be joining MGM Resorts as the company continues to accelerate its plan to create and deploy high impact digital products and services supporting the customer experience in multiple channels," said Yang. "The company and its leaders are driven to position MGM Resorts as the world's premier gaming entertainment company, and the destination of choice for all their customer segments. I'm excited to partner with my new MGM colleagues to achieve this outcome."

Yang received his bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy , MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding its ability to drive organic growth through sales, marketing, loyalty and product development. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise, and the Company may not be able to realize them. The Company does not guarantee that the events described herein will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MGM RESORTS CONTACT:

News Media

KRYSTAL WEBB

Media Relations Manager

media@mgmresorts.com

View original content:

SOURCE MGM Resorts International