Smithfield Foods Partners with Kroger to Donate Nearly 30,000 Pounds of Food to Feed More in Central Virginia

SMITHFIELD, Va., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, in partnership with Kroger, donated nearly 30,000 pounds of protein to Feed More to fight food insecurity in Central Virginia.

The donation to Feed More, which works within the community and schools to provide targeted hunger relief programs, will provide more than 116,000 servings of protein to help children, students and individuals living in food deserts.

"Smithfield has a longstanding commitment to fighting hunger and nutritional insecurity," said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods. "As a Virginia company for nearly 90 years, we're proud to partner with Kroger to support Feed More in its mission to provide nourishment and hope to our neighbors in need in Central Virginia."

"Kroger is proud to partner with Smithfield and Feed More to address food insecurity in our communities," said James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. "Food insecure families may not know where their next meal is coming from, and part of our mission at Kroger is to feed the human spirit."

"We're humbled by Smithfield and Kroger's steadfast commitment to our mission and the neighbors we serve," said Aaron McClung, chief development officer at Feed More. "Summer is a challenging time for families with school-aged children, and without access to school meals, the thousands of kids and their families who rely on these programs often look to food assistance from Feed More and our partners. The impact of inflation over the last year has made this summer even more difficult for families. Because of Smithfield and Kroger's generous support, we're able to provide food assistance to these neighbors in their time of need."

Helping Hungry Homes®, Smithfield's signature hunger relief program, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein in all 50 U.S. states, as well as in Poland, Romania and Mexico, since 2008. In 2022, the company donated nearly 25 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. To reflect its continued commitment to fighting food insecurity, Smithfield has pledged to donate 200 million servings of protein by 2025.

Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative reflects the company's commitment to build a more resilient, equitable and sustainable food system that improves access to affordable, fresh food for everyone – for generations to come. Kroger donated 94 million pounds of surplus food to Feeding America's network of food banks and agency partners in 2021 and is committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.:

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs nearly 60,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Feed More:

Feed More collects, prepares and distributes food to neighbors in need throughout Central Virginia. With a service area that stretches across 34 counties and cities, Feed More's comprehensive programs and network of nearly 250 agencies helps ensure our communities have access to healthy meals year-round. Feed More is a proud member of Feeding America and Meals on Wheels America. For additional information, please visit FeedMore.org, find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About The Kroger Co.:

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

