SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swit Technologies (CEO Josh Lee), a Work OS solution provider, announced the launch of Swit Automation as a no-code plug-in that helps automate actions from integrations and within their platform.

Swit, a one-of-a-kind Work OS, offers seamless integration with global productivity tools such as Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and more. It supports task-based collaboration and team communication. Swit also provides an SIP (SaaS Integration Platform) environment where you can customize the product for any industry or company size.

Swit Automation allows for no-code automation of chat, task management, sales, emails, schedules, and document management by creating rules for not only the native features of Swit but also the features of numerous integrations. Each rule of automation can have up to 11 elements.

For example, when a new hire joins the team, the onboarding process, from sending a welcome email to inviting them to specific channels and managing onboarding schedules, can all be automated seamlessly across the apps.

Moreover, Swit Automation can share sales updates from an integrated CRM app to the Swit app so that team members can be connected horizontally and vertically.

Josh Lee, one of the co-founders of Swit Technologies Inc., said, "In the second half of the year, we will introduce additional apps for Automation, and empower the users to add Automation apps themselves in the developer platform. By combining Automation and AI technologies, Swit will foster innovation that allows employees to focus on tasks that only humans can do, while technology takes care of the rest."

To find out more:

● Youtube video on Swit Automation

● Read more about Swit Automation

Swit Collaboration Platform Launches Automation Feature (PRNewswire)

Swit Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Swit Technologies Inc.