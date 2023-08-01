Amputee Coalition Brings Together Over 800 Members of the Limb Loss and Limb Difference Community in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amputee Coalition announces Paralympians and motivational speakers Amy Purdy and Mike Schultz will keynote its 2023 National Conference Aug. 2-5, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

The Amputee Coalition is the only national nonprofit serving those living with limb loss or limb difference and empowers them to achieve their full potential through support, education, and advocacy. This year's conference themed, "Elevate Together Towards Tomorrow," will highlight ways to build what's next for the community to ensure a world where those living with limb loss and limb difference can thrive.

"This is a powerful community," said Cass Isidro, president and CEO of the Amputee Coalition. "The conference is all about harnessing the strength, knowledge, and experience of our community under one roof to connect people living with limb loss and limb difference with leading minds, breakthrough technologies, health and wellness opportunities, and peers."

As the premier event for the 4.1M members of the limb loss and limb difference community, the Amputee Coalition's national conference is the only event that creates the opportunity for attendees to touch and feel the latest prosthesis and healthcare technologies on the market and leverage that experience to make informed decisions about their care and needed support. Adaptive recreational and sports clinics, educational sessions, networking with exhibitors, and opportunities to connect with peer support networks are offered during the 3.5-day event.

The National Conference will be held at Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld®, Aug. 2-5, 2023. For more information on speakers and individual sessions, visit https://www.amputee-coalition.org/events-programs/national-conference/.

The Amputee Coalition is the only national non-profit that serves all individuals who experience limb loss or limb difference. We are dedicated to ensuring that no one faces limb loss alone. Our mission is to reach out and empower people affected by limb loss to achieve their full potential through support, education, and advocacy. We work to provide vital resources to people with limb loss and limb difference, as well as their families and caregivers. With these resources, they can recover, readjust, and live the life they most want to live. Learn more at www.amputee-coalition.org.

