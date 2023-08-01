CAPRIOTTI'S SANDWICH SHOP BRINGS THE NY CHOPPED CHEESE SANDWICH TO THE 71% OF AMERICANS WHO'VE NEVER TRIED IT FOR A LIMITED TIME

The creators of the "Greatest Sandwich in America" are bringing a New York classic to the masses for a limited time only

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey, 71% of Americans have never tasted a Chopped Cheese sandwich. Capriotti's, creator of the "Greatest Sandwich in America," is setting out to give this New York classic the recognition it deserves. Starting Aug. 1, Capriotti's will offer the sizzling NY Chopped Cheese in all locations for a limited time only.

A sandwich hailing from New York, Northeasterners were most likely to have enjoyed the cheesy delight, with 39% having had a Chopped Cheese before. Midwesterners were least likely to have previously enjoyed one – reporting just 24%.

In the recent survey of 1,500 Americans, those 71% who said they've never tasted a Chopped Cheese sandwich were asked what they thought it was. Respondents returned with answers such as, "I have no earthly idea." Or, "I'm not sure, but it sounds like a sandwich that uses shredded cheese." And, "A grilled cheese sandwich that is cut into finger-food sizes?" Many inferred that cheese is a staple of the sandwich, and they are definitely on the right track.

This craveworthy sandwich is steeped in rich history, originating as a menu staple in New York delis and bodegas. Made with chopped ground beef, melted American cheese and grilled onions served on a toasted roll then topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce and tomatoes, this "kind of cheesesteak, kind of burger" is all Chopped Cheese at Capriotti's.

"We're incredibly excited to be one of the first to bring this iconic sandwich to such a large audience," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "Our version of this beloved sandwich will fit perfectly into our extensive menu of extraordinary sandwiches, and we could not be more ecstatic to be many customers' introduction to something that has been warming hearts and filling bellies in the Northeast for decades."

The Chopped Cheese will begin sizzling in stores nationwide beginning Aug. 1 through October. The sandwich will be available for purchase in-store, online and through the CAPAddicts App. In celebration of National Sandwich Month, Capriotti's will be offering deals through the CAPAddicts app all month long.

An online survey by Capriotti's was commissioned in July 2023 with 1Q, a market research platform. The survey asked respondents two questions about the Chopped Cheese sandwich. 1Q's National Polling feature allows algorithms to determine the most nationally representative set of respondents by matching gender, race and region based on U.S. Census data.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last three years (2020-22). For more information, visit capriottis.com . Like Capriotti's on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

