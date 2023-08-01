Contrast Security Eliminates Vulnerabilities and Prevents Exploits with Runtime Security for Applications and APIs at Black Hat 2023

Contrast further differentiates from traditional AppSec tools with new security observability capability that improves security visibility of an organization's most critical applications and APIs

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced its upcoming participation at Black Hat 2023 , which is taking place Aug. 8-10 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas. At the conference, Contrast will demonstrate a new security observability capability that provides a digital security blueprint of application and application programming interface (API) security behavior at Contrast's Booth, #2510D.

"We are proud to deliver application security for modern applications and APIs," said Andy Vallila, Chief Revenue Officer at Contrast Security. "By visiting Contrast's booth, attendees will get a better understanding of the embedded approach to secure coding with the Secure Code Platform. We look forward to sharing how our platform enables continuous observability of an organization's entire application portfolio — from development, to production, to cloud-native. We also encourage attendees to meet with us in-person at any of our Black Hat events."

Attendees will witness the power of Contrast's Secure Code Platform , where they can learn how to Shift Smart with Contrast to:

Observe : Gain total visibility into the security-relevant behavior of every application and API to accelerate threat modeling, penetration testing, risk prioritization and incident response.

Assess : Continuously monitor for vulnerabilities in both custom code and third-party code. Provide instant feedback directly to developers with industry-leading accuracy that drives fast remediation.

Protect: Detect and prevent exploit attempts on both custom code and third-party libraries. Protect legacy applications and APIs as well as new code that may have vulnerabilities in production.

Contrast will also preview the new security observability capabilities for applications designed to improve security posture. The capability — which is set to release in the fall — empowers security teams with enhanced Application Security (AppSec) observability, transforming their security assessments with accurate runtime insights into application architecture and software composition. This always-on feature delivers continuous monitoring and deep insights based on actual application behavior. By creating a security blueprint of how the application behaves, including attack surface, security mechanisms, dangerous methods and backend connections, security teams have a deeper understanding of how to build a stronger security posture, understand the context of the application and respond quickly to security incidents.

"The key to unlocking a healthy and cost-effective AppSec program is understanding context and visualizing how software actually works," said Jeff Williams, CTO and Co-Founder at Contrast Security. "Contrast's enhanced AppSec observability dramatically simplifies and accelerates processes by creating digital security blueprints that provide the context missing from other AppSec tools."

Meet with Contrast at Black Hat 2023:

Contrast Onsite: During expo hours, attendees can stop by Booth #2510D or register for a demo of the Contrast Secure Code Platform .

Joint Happy Hour with Wiz: Contrast is hosting a joint happy hour event with Wiz, Google Cloud and Axonius at 7 p.m. PT on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 1923 Prohibition Bar. Register here !

Dine with Contrast: Register here for an intimate dinner to better understand how Contrast can protect the entire Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and enable organizations to Shift Smart.

About Contrast Security

Contrast is a world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete SDLC with Contrast to protect against today's targeted AppSec attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives, leaving them more time to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, APIs and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and the American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

