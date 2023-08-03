Contentful® Composable Content Platform for SAP Commerce Cloud Now an SAP Endorsed App Available on SAP® Store

Enables composable content capabilities for faster, more profitable commerce experiences

DENVER and SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentful, a leading composable content platform for digital-first business, announced today that the Contentful Composable Content Platform for SAP Commerce Cloud is now an SAP Endorsed App, available for online purchase on the SAP® Store . SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP's partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Endorsed apps are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.

"We are thrilled to bring the power of a modern, composable content platform to businesses that use SAP Commerce Cloud through our SAP Endorsed App," said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful. "This is a natural next step in Contentful's partnership with SAP, and we look forward to empowering customers to create lightning-fast commerce experiences on any channel to help increase sales and maximize their investment in SAP Commerce Cloud."

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results. Contentful empowers marketing and merchandising teams to stage experiences and make changes in minutes rather than days, to deliver faster commerce experiences that increase conversions. Customers are now able to maximize their SAP Commerce investments by building out a rich, integrated set of customer experiences without a costly replatform, driving incremental revenue and building customer loyalty through consistent, personalized content across the entire marketing and transaction experience.

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers," said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization & Success at SAP. "We applaud Contentful on achieving SAP endorsed app status for its composable content solution for SAP Commerce Cloud. Partners like Contentful are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges."

The Contentful Composable Content Platform is available for digital discovery and purchase on SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,000 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

For more information about Contentful's partnership with SAP, visit www.contentful.com/partners/technology/sap/ .

The Contentful® Composable Content Platform brings the building blocks of content together to create once and reuse for any digital experience. The API-first platform integrates easily with data sources and new functionality as digital experiences and technology evolve. With built-in orchestration, a robust app ecosystem, and app framework to easily extend the platform, Contentful frees teams across the business to work together to connect, create, and extend content more efficiently. Contentful helps companies unlock the power of digital content so they can build faster and deliver at scale, making their content a strategic business asset. Nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of companies around the world rely on Contentful to help them bring their best ideas to life.

