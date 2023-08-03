Field of Light at Freedom Plaza Names World-Class Production Team to Lead Installation of Public Artwork on Manhattan's East Side

The 6-acre installation by international artist Bruce Munro celebrating freedom, global democracy and the creative spirit embodied by New York City will premiere in Fall 2023.

Liron David, Founder and Executive Producer, Eventique; Tracy Strann, Project Manager, Field of Light at Freedom Plaza; Stacey Soloviev, Producer, Field of Light at Freedom Plaza, Soloviev Foundation (PRNewswire)

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventique, Tracy Strann, and Stacey Soloviev have been engaged to lead the installation and ongoing programming of Field of Light, an immersive public art installation by internationally acclaimed artist Bruce Munro. Made possible by the Soloviev Foundation, Field of Light will encompass more than six-acres from 38th to 41st Street on First Avenue.

"Field of Light is a celebration of the creative life of New York City "

"I am deeply honored to be part of the excellent team bringing this celebratory work to New York. My experience serving as Executive Director of Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles, California was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. To now participate in sharing Bruce Munro's phenomenal work here in the creative epicenter of New York City is a dream come true," said Tracy Strann, project manager, Field of Light at Freedom Plaza.

Scheduled to open in Fall 2023 and remain in place for 12 months, Field of Light at Freedom Plaza will feature 17,000 lowlight, fiber-optic stemmed spheres, which will illuminate with a slow and subtle change of hue. The installation will meld art, technology, and nature to create an ethereal muted landscape in the open waterfront area set against the backdrop of Manhattan. Field of Light at Freedom Plaza will welcome guests free of charge and present meaningful opportunities for community engagement and educational programming. Additional details about access and site logistics will be made public in the coming months.

"Field of Light is a celebration of the creative life of New York City, the democratic freedom of expression we enjoy in our diverse communities, our city and nation – and the promise of a bright future as New York continues its dynamic recovery," said Stacey Soloviev on behalf of the Soloviev Foundation.

"For years we dreamed of what could be possible with the Freedom Plaza property from an artistic perspective," said Eric Wielander, Vice President and Field of Light Executive Producer, Eventique. "It is truly beyond gratifying to play a role with Bruce, the Soloviev Foundation, and the entire team in bringing an extraordinary experience to our fellow New Yorkers."

Headquartered in New York, Eventique is an award-winning creative and production agency responsible for an array of public experiences and festivals, high-profile events, fundraising galas, brand activations, conferences and summits, and award ceremonies. Working on behalf of non-profits, NGOs, leading consumer brands and tech firms, Eventique produces events throughout the United States.

From 2018-2021, Tracy Strann served as Executive Director of Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio, a 15-acre public installation in the City of Paso Robles, California. Serving as the New York City project manager, she brings more than 25 years of results-driven experience in event production, development, marketing, advertising, and promotion working on behalf of clients like New York City Ballet, The GRAMMY Museum, and Condé Nast Publications, among others.

Philanthropist, advocate, and entrepreneur Stacey Soloviev is an integral member of the Soloviev Group, who oversaw the conglomerate's North Fork businesses and properties, including approximately 2,000 acres of farmland. Among them is Peconic Bay Vineyards, the 28-acre Santa's Christmas Tree Farm that Stacey leads with thoughtful care to honor and elevate more than three decades of tradition, and the restoration of the 151-year-old Chequit Hotel on Shelter Island. Stacey was named Northforker's 2021 Person of the Year, in recognition of her dedication to the North Fork community as a business owner and actively engaged neighbor.

ABOUT BRUCE MUNRO

Similar to Field of Light in Sensorio, CA (pictured), Field of Light at Freedom Plaza will feature an array of 17,000 fiber-optic stemmed spheres that immerse viewers in an ethereal landscape. Artist Bruce Munro. (PRNewswire)

London-born Bruce Munro is globally recognized for large-scale light-based artworks inspired by his lifelong study of natural light and curiosity about shared human experiences. His work has been commissioned by and displayed in gallery exhibitions, parks, cathedrals, botanical gardens, and museums across the globe, including New York's Guggenheim Museum; the Sharjah Museum of Art in the UAE; Sotheby's Beyond Limits at Chatworth, Victoria & Albert Museum, London; Uluru, Northern Territory Australia—the inspiration for the Field of Light; Texas Arboretum at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center; and most recently Kings Canyon, Northern Territory, Australia, among others. Bruce's work is also held in the permanent collections of museums and public art collections worldwide.

ABOUT SOLOVIEV GROUP

Unwavering in its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, the Soloviev Group brings four generations of successful development across community-focused verticals, including hospitality, commercial and residential development, agriculture, energy, logistics and philanthropy. Freedom Plaza is a property that the company looks forward to cultivating as a mixed-use development in its wonderful neighborhood on Manhattan's East Side. For more information, visit solovievgroup.com.

ABOUT SOLOVIEV FOUNDATION

The Soloviev Foundation is the charitable giving arm of the Soloviev Group, dedicated to supporting the efforts of those working across humanitarian, environmental, and educational causes. The Foundation's gifts go to both large, long-established institutions addressing global crises and concerns, and smaller, hyperlocal organizations serving the populations in need within their communities. For more information, visit solovievfoundation.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Soloviev Group