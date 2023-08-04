Natural Grocers® Celebrates 68th Anniversary, with Biggest Sale of the Year, August 17-19, 2023

Company offers customers Epic Savings℠, free treats and a chance to win over $130,000 in prizes, including a Tesla® Model 3 and a trip to Norway

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., offers its biggest sale of the year to celebrate 68 years of promoting health, wellness and sustainable living. To mark this special occasion, customers are invited to a three-day Anniversary Celebration, August 17 – 19, featuring Epic SavingsSM, plus freebies, sweepstakes and more. On Thursday August 17, every Natural Grocers store will also host its in-store annual Ice Cream Social, where customers can enjoy a free frozen treat.

Natural Grocers customers will enjoy three days of Epic Savings of up to 60% off on over 900 products, Aug. 17 - 19 .

"We are excited to celebrate another year of nurturing our customers with the best possible products at our Always Affordable℠ prices. We've come a long way since our humble beginnings, and we want to share our success with the people who have supported us through the years," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' Co-President. "After 68 years, we still consider ourselves your friendly neighborhood grocery store where nutrition education and nourishing food that meets our high standards are warmly offered."

A trusted source of premium-quality supplements and groceries since its establishment in 1955, the company now has 164 locations in 21 states. To learn more about Natural Grocers history, check out 68 Things You Didn't Know About Natural Grocers.

EPIC SAVINGS & FREEBIES

August 17 – 19: All customers will enjoy three days of 60% off on over 900 products including popular groceries, supplements, and body care products throughout the store, such as Zum ® Laundry Soaps, Truly Grass Fed TM Natural Creamy Butters, Rao's Homemade ® Pastas, Vital Proteins ® , multiple Natural Grocers Brand Products, a variety of supplement from trusted brands, and much more. [I] All customers will enjoy three days of Epic Savings of up toincluding popular groceries, supplements, and body care products throughout the store, such as ZumLaundry Soaps, Truly Grass FedNatural Creamy Butters, Rao's HomemadePastas, Vital Proteins, multiple Natural Grocers Brand Products, a variety of supplement from trusted brands, and much more.

August 17: Customers who visit Natural Grocers on Thursday, August 17 from 3-5 PM , can enjoy a free Alden's Organic® frozen dessert (dairy and non-dairy options available).[II]

SWEEPSTAKES

Natural Grocers community members will have a chance to win over $130,000 in prizes during the three-day event, including a Tesla Model 3, or $47,000 cash (courtesy of C20® Pure Coconut Water and SteazTM), a trip to Norway, valued at $11,000, courtesy of Nordic Naturals®, a Specialized® Turbo Levo SL Comp Carbon e-bike (courtesy of Kettle & Fire), a 10.9-inch Apple® iPad (courtesy of gimMe®), a Big Green Egg® Charcoal Grill (courtesy of Ancient Nutrition), gift cards, vendor gift boxes, free groceries and more.[III] To enter to win, customers simply fill out the Anniversary Sweepstakes form available at all Natural Grocers' locations between August 17 and August 19.

Customers can also win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card by counting the purple balloon animal dogs sprinkled throughout the pages of the August good4uSM Health Hotline® magazine, which can be found at any Natural Grocers. For a chance to win, customers can complete the form in the magazine and return it to their local Natural Grocers by August 31, 2023. A drawing among all entries with the correct number will determine the winner.[IV]

Follow Natural Grocers on TikTok and Instagram for more ways to win, including:

$500 Grocery Shopping Spree Giveaway on TikTok ( August 1 – 31).

3, $100 Gift Cards Giveaway on Instagram ( August 7 – 9).[V]

{N}POWER® MEMBER PERKS

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will have access to additional Anniversary promotions including:

August 17 : Free Limited-Edition Reusable Shopping Bag - {N}power members will receive a newly designed limited edition 68th Anniversary reusable bag with purchase. [VI]

August 17 – 19: Free Chocolate - {N}power members will receive one free Natural Grocers Brand Organic Chocolate Bar (all flavors), while supplies last.[VII]

To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/join or text 'organic' to 303-986-4600.

HEROES IN APRONS FUND

Heroes in Aprons Fund – Natural Grocers will donate 1% of all sales on Thursday, August 17, to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons FundSM.[VIII] Established in 2021, this non-profit organization provides financial relief to eligible Natural Grocers good4u® Crew members during times of hardship due to circumstances beyond their control.

To learn more about Heroes in Aprons, visit naturalgrocers.com/heroes-in-aprons-fund

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 164 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations

[I] Offers valid 8/17/23 – 8/19/23, while supplies last. Limit 6 per customer, unless otherwise specified. Offers valid only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores, and cannot be combined with other offers. All discounts are on regular prices. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[II] Offer valid 8/17/23 from 3-5 PM at participating stores, while supplies last. Limit one per customer. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[III] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Grand Prize winner will receive either a Tesla Model 3 RWD or $47,000 in cash, at Sponsor's sole discretion. The Norway prize will be fulfilled as follows: two Delta Airlines gift cards ($2,500 each); one Nordic Choice Digital Gift Card ($3,000); and two American Express gift cards ($1,500 each). Winner responsible for booking travel. The Nordic Choice Digital Gift Card must be redeemed within 1 year of award. Open only to legal residents, 18 years or older, of the following states: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, AND WY. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible. Sweepstakes starts on 8/17/2023 and ends on 8/19/2023. Winners are responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prizes, including the Grand Prize, dealer fees, sales tax, title and registration. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[IV] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents, 18 years or older, of the following states: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, AND WY. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 8/4/2023 and ends on 8/31/2023. Maximum of one entry per person. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[V] NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents, 18 years or older, of the following states: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. Void where prohibited by law. The Grocery Shopping Spree Giveaway on TikTok begins August 1, 2023 and ends August 31, 2023. The Gift Card Giveaway on Instagram begins August 7, 2023 and ends August 9, 2023. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[VI] One per {N}power account. Only valid 8/17/23 at participating stores, while supplies last. {N}power® offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[VII] One per {N}power account. Offer valid 8/17/23 – 8/19/23, at participating stores, while supplies last. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[VIII] Excludes gift card sales.

